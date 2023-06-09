Lewis Cass is staying in-house for its next boys basketball coach as Eric Branz has been hired for the position, athletic director Greg Marschand said on Friday.
Branz takes over for Kyle Johnson, who resigned from the post following this past season. Branz was the JV coach and Johnson’s top varsity assistant the last four years.
“I think Eric is very well-deserving,” Marschand said. “I know he filled in for coach Johnson when there was a death in the family and did a fantastic job. He’s taken the guys so far and continued on with the workouts and summer league and I think he has pretty much earned the right to have the opportunity to be the next coach here at Cass. We are happy to have him.”
Branz, 37, played basketball and baseball at Avon High School. He went to college at Indiana State and his freshman year there he became a volunteer assistant at South Vermillion High School. He was there for six years, working his way up to the JV coach the last two.
He moved to South Central (Union Mills) and was the JV coach there for three years and became the varsity head coach there for four years, going 40-51.
He took the head coaching job at Yorktown and went 12-33 in two seasons.
He’s spent the last four years at Lewis Cass, when the Kings went 59-42 under Johnson. The Kings are coming off a 20-8 season and semi-state appearance.
Considering the semi-state season and that Johnson is still young for a coach, his resignation comes as a surprise. Johnson has not replied to phone messages as of Friday for a response.
“He tries to keep things about the kids and he wouldn’t want to put anything on Twitter on our account,” Branz said. “That’s not the way he is. He’s trying to make sure on his end the focus is on the kids and not about what his plans are or anything like that.
“We have had conversations behind closed doors and I don’t want to get into any of those conversations. He and I had conversations, so I wasn’t surprised. It wasn’t my story to tell. He had confidence in me and trust in me that I wouldn’t do anything that he wouldn’t want me to do. So I don’t want to get into that.”
Branz was a trusted assistant under Johnson and filled in for him for four games the 2021-22 season when Johnson took a leave of absence. He continued to give him a strong voice when he returned.
“That goes back to it’s a testament to Kyle,” Branz said. “Every time he would introduce me to people or we would be talking about things he would always bring up that we’re co-head coaches. Again, it’s just a blessing to work with somebody that is willing to let me use my strengths to help him out.
“He’s been great the last four years. Sometimes you don’t have a coach that’s willing to bring in somebody that’s been a head coach. A lot of times they have a fear that you’re looking for their job. He and I had a great relationship and he knew that’s not what our goal was. Our goal was to get Lewis Cass back to where they once were and as the years went on.
“And we kept developing our relationship he gave me some freedom to kind of I guess complicate or diversify our offense a little bit. I helped him a little bit on defense but that was kind of his forte, so mainly I was helping him with offense and trying to get guys moving and trying to do things a little bit differently. But again, he opened my eyes to being able to trust assistants and I think that’s been something that you don’t always have consistency around you as far as assistant coaches and coaches are hard to find. He definitely placed a value on our friendship and a lot of trust in me that we were trying to accomplish the same goals.”
The Kings will have two starters back from their semi-state team, LJ Hillis, who was their third scoring option who will be a senior, and Trey Johnson, who provided good defense and steady ball-handling and will be a sophomore. He is Kyle Johnson’s son.
The Kings have another returnee, Owen Lowe, who saw a lot of varsity time as a junior last season.
Branz and his wife, Jess, have a son, Conner, who will be 4 in two weeks. Branz teach eighth grade social studies at Cass and will continue in that role.
“I feel blessed to have a community and program like Lewis Cass with all the success they’ve had in the past to give me this opportunity,” Branz said. “It’s a great honor and I’m excited to carry on the tradition that’s already been developed here and play a lot of really hard-nosed basketball for this community.”
