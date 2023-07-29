Grayson Long is known for his hard hitting on the football field for the Logansport Berries. He also has shown he’s a heavy hitter in baseball.
Brayden Erickson is known for his pitching ability for the Pioneer Panthers. He also showed this spring that he’s a big hitter in the batter’s box as well.
Long represents the best team in the area in the Berries. Erickson put up the best numbers overall in the area for the Panthers. They are the Pharos-Tribune’s 2023 Loganland Baseball Players of the Year.
The following are capsules of the area’s top honorees:
Grayson Long, Logansport
Long led the Berries in hitting with a .400 batting average. He had three home runs, two triples, four doubles, 28 RBIs, 22 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. He was an action player as he struck out just six times on the season while he was hit by pitch eight times and drew four walks. He finished with an OPS of 1.034.
Logansport went 22-10 and finished fourth in the North Central Conference.
It was a numbers game for the Berries as they went 3-10 against schools with enrollments of over 1,800 students and 19-0 against schools with less than 1,800 students.
The Berries split a doubleheader with Lafayette Jeff and swept a 20-win, sectional champion LaPorte team for their three wins against the biggest schools on their schedule.
Long, along with senior teammates Tristan Kitchel, Brennan Goforth and Kaiden Lucero were starters on the Berries’ NCC championship team as sophomores in 2021. Izak Mock and Isaac Russell, then a freshman, also contributed.
The Berries went 21-9 two years ago, 19-11 last year and 22-10 this year for a three-year run of 62-30 (.674) under coach Dan Frye.
But they were 1-3 in sectional play during that time. They had a controversial 2-1 loss in nine innings to Harrison two years ago. They had a surprising 7-3 loss to Lafayette Jeff last year at Jim Turner Field. They beat Kokomo 4-3 in nine innings in a game Long had the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth inning at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. But the Berries fell to Harrison 4-3 in a semifinal game.
This year’s Harrison game was memorable in that the Berries had their chances to win and how heated things got following the game. Instead of exchanging handshakes, the coaches from both teams were seen shouting and pointing fingers at each other. Then during his postgame comments, Frye lambasted the Harrison baseball program for a perceived lack of sportsmanship.
Long defended his coach’s tirade and said the Raiders weren’t necessarily victims during the ordeal.
“It’s been going on for a couple years now. They’re just kind of immature when it comes to certain things and they get under our skin and sometimes we retaliate back,” Long said. “We don’t lay down like other teams do. Therefore that’s why we all get into scuffles because most teams just sit down and let them walk all over them. I feel like we kind of do it back to them and they don’t like it so then it kind of gets into a fight.”
Long said it was a good season overall. The Berries had 10 seniors on the team this year including six regular starters.
“I thought it was a lot of fun,” he said. “We had a lot of seniors this year. All the practices and all the games were enjoyable. Everyone on the team bought in pretty well. Everyone was happy to be there and wanted to win. Even though it didn’t end up the way we all wanted it to it was still a great year and fun season.”
Long is a two-time Loganland Player of the Year in football and made the North All-Star team in that sport. He was also a good basketball player and made a big difference for the Berries when he was healthy last winter. He was hampered most of the basketball season by a torn meniscus injury suffered during football but was healed up in time for the baseball season.
He said the sport of baseball grew on him as he got older.
“I came to enjoy baseball in high school. Actually the first couple years I really wasn’t too interested. I was maybe going to try to play some golf. Then I talked to coach Frye and [Bryan] Gleitz and they talked me into it and I’m glad I did because I had a lot of fun.”
Long will leave for Marian University in Indianapolis soon for football training camp.
Frye talked about Long’s baseball career and thinks he could be a two-sport athlete at Marian if he wants.
“We joked about it at the end of our awards program that one of our things that we’re glad he decided to play because early on in high school career he was contemplating on whether to play baseball and he turned into a heck of a first baseman and a heck of a hitter. He had a lot of big hits and he was up at the plate a lot when it was the right time. He was a good leader,” Frye said.
“What do you say about an all-state linebacker and his work ethic is phenomenal. He’s going to do really well in college. My hope for him is that he gets a chance to maybe play some college baseball if he decides to play. I know they came over to look at him over at Harrison a little bit and we’ll just have to see where that goes and if he wants to put that much time into it. He’s got the work ethic to do it and I know how difficult it was for me for just one sport, I can’t imagine what it would be to try to put that much time and effort into two of them. If he decides he wants to I know he has the mental makeup to do it.”
Brayden Erickson, Pioneer
The junior right-hander had another solid season on the mound and was often dominant for the Panthers. He went 6-2 with a 2.89 ERA. He struck out 71 and walked just four in 46 innings pitched.
He also had his best year at the plate, hitting .486 with five home runs, one triple, six doubles, 31 RBIs and 28 runs scored. He struck out just seven times the entire season and had an OPS of 1.382.
The Panthers went 15-12 and finished second in the HNAC with a 10-4 league record.
Erickson said the season didn’t quite meet expectations considering there were 11 seniors on the roster.
“I thought our year was going to go a little bit better than it did but we still a good year,” he said. “We had a really good group, a bunch of seniors, two juniors and one sophomore. I think we just hit the ball. We planned on hitting the ball a lot better than we did two years ago and we did. Our pitching did really good and our fielding was really good.”
Pioneer was moved to Class 2A in all sports this past year due to enrollment numbers but there’s a good chance that will change after next season with new rules set to take place. The Panthers ran into a hot Bremen team in their sectional opener and lost 11-1. Bremen went on to knock off a 20-win Rochester team to win the sectional title.
“We really hoped to win a sectional but we got put in that 2A sectional with Bremen and Rochester and it was just tough to get out of,” Erickson said.
Erickson said he’s pitching better this summer for the Indiana Mustangs out of Westfield as he gets to focus on pitching only. He threw a no-hitter in one of the games earlier this month against a team from Kentucky.
“I think I definitely throw a lot better during the travel season the past two years because I’m a PO [pitcher only], so I don’t have to worry about hitting or fielding so I really get all that recovery time,” he said. “Most of the guys on my team go to Harrison or a big 4A school. I’ve got a lot of Zionsville guys on my team and that team is projected No. 1 every year so it’s a lot of good guys on my team.
“The competition during travel is a little better so I don’t have as many strikeouts or complete games but I still feel like I’ve been dominating like I usually do.”
Erickson, who is 17 years old, said his fastball is in the 86-87 mph range with a slider at 77. He’s looking to up those numbers for his senior season.
“My goal for next spring is to be up to 90 for the start of high school season,” he said. “The goal is definitely college baseball.”
Erickson also put up big numbers at the plate for the Panthers.
“I don’t even know what happened with my hitting,” he said. “I didn’t work on hitting. It was all winter long, all fall I did pitching, pitching. Obviously it was high school season so I was going to swing the bat and all of a sudden I started swinging it well. I didn’t expect it, nobody really expected it.”
The Panthers are losing a lot to graduation but Erickson thinks they can still contend in the HNAC and Class 2A.
“I’m pretty confident in it. Most of the seniors were a little bit worried about how it’s going to go but I’m still pretty confident,” he said.
Erickson shared the HNAC MVP honors with North Judson senior Quinton Frasure.
“He had a tremendous junior year,” Pioneer coach Josh Hardy said. “In the conference we only lost one game he started and it was because I took him out in the sixth inning to save some pitches for him later that week and we just had some errors. Offensively as well his bat was tremendous for us all season. He was cleanup and he had five home runs on the year and not all of them at our field either. Offensively every time he was up with runners on he delivered for the most part. We were thrilled with that this year. He improved much from last year offensively and defensively and as a pitcher. At shortstop he’s still one of the best infielders I’ve coached. He’s a really good shortstop.”
The following are capsules of the rest of the All-Loganland baseball team in alphabetical order:
Addison Allen, Winamac
The sophomore outfielder hit .352 with eight extra-base hits including a home run. He led the Warriors in hits (25), runs (20), RBIs (18) and on-base percentage (.439).
He went 3-2 on the mound with a 3.45 ERA.
“He turned into a really good center fielder,” Winamac coach Mark Hendryx said. “He was a very good hitter. He got to pitch during the end of the year. He had some arm problems, we had an intrasquad scrimmage early spring and I thought he was done for the year honestly. He worked hard to get back. He played a great center field for us, threw at the end and threw really well for a sophomore. He was probably my most dangerous hitter game in and game out.”
Derek Duncan, Pioneer
The senior second baseman hit .333 with one triple, three doubles, 27 RBIs and 24 runs scored.
“Duncan, he came on last year, was a bit of a surprise,” Hardy said. “He worked his tail off in the offseason in our fall and winter workouts two years ago and proved himself and was all-conference last year and this year as well. Duncan played a solid second base for us. He had some competition at the beginning of the year with Drew McKaig and a few other guys but his offense was just too good at the plate. He was crushing the ball early and did really well for us there. He’s a pretty good base runner too. He was our two-hitter and he was pretty consistent up there. He was always on when [Caleb] Sweet or Brayden could hit him in in those clutch conference games that we won.”
Brennan Goforth, Logansport
The senior right-hander was one of the Berries’ main pitchers. He went 2-3 with three saves and posted a 4.69 ERA.
He started in left field when not pitching and hit .247 with 11 RBIs and 15 runs scored. He led the Berries in doubles (10).
“Brennan was the utility player,” said Frye, noting he played left field, right field, second base and third base during his high school career. “He was all over the diamond. He did what we needed him to do offensively this year. He did really well defensively. His numbers don’t speak how well we thought he pitched. There were some things that went into his ERA. But Brennan was a kid we could lean on.
“He grew in leaps and bounds especially on the pitcher’s mound. We brought him in in close situations to close games and he started a little bit. He just absolutely challenged them. His ERA was inflated because of a couple of innings that got away from us. But we were ecstatic with the way he handled himself and grown for four years and matured as a baseball player and a teammate.”
Noah Herd, Caston
The sophomore right-hander went 1-2 with a 1.69 ERA. He also had a breakout year at the plate, hitting .315 with two home runs, 16 RBIs and 11 runs scored.
“Noah made huge improvements from his freshman year,” Caston coach Blake Mollenkopf said. “He played minor roles last year. This year we were really pleased with the way he developed on the mound. He gave us that third pitcher and really threw some good games for us. He ended up 1-2 on the mound but his ERA was below 2 and he was really competitive. He just did a nice job there. He hit in the four-hole and gave us some pop, a couple home runs on the year and hit doubles and just gave us the ability to drive in some runs. I think he’s got a bright future.”
After the graduation of Joey Spin and Sam Smith from last year’s 19-win sectional champion team, the Comets still managed to go 13-10 and will lose just one starter to graduation.
Ethan Johnson, Cass
Johnson was a senior leader for the Kings who hit .246 with an on-base percentage of .427. He was a team-best 11-for-11 in stolen bases.
“Ethan Johnson is the valedictorian of his class. He’s the guy that was the glue that held the team together on the field and off the field,” Cass coach Greg Marschand said. “They don’t make them much better than Ethan Johnson. He’s an outstanding young man in all phases of life.”
Eli Miller, Pioneer
The senior catcher hit .365 with a home run, five doubles, 12 RBIs and 16 runs scored. He had a 1.011 OPS.
“Last year he was out half the season so we didn’t really get to see him much. But this year he was our starting catcher pretty much all year,” Hardy said. “He was commanding the field out there. My brother [Jacob Hardy] called the majority of the games but those two had a really good chemistry and Eli did great behind the plate for all our games. Offensively he came on late and did really well in our conference. He struggled a little early just kind of getting back into it but he got on late and towards the end of the season he was one of our leading hitters and did a great job for us offensively as well.”
Jeremiah Miller, Logansport
The senior catcher hit .344 with one triple, four doubles and 14 RBIs. He had a team-high .474 on-base percentage.
“I think he has to be one of the best catchers in the state,” Frye said. “He’s just a backstop. Many coaches told me about what good of a job he does. Sometimes I thought our pitchers challenged him with the number of balls we would throw short of home plate but you can probably count on one hand how many times the ball got past him he would normally block. He’s like Grayson, his work ethic is unbelievable. He’s got the world in front of him.”
Miller and Long both graduated with an associate degree from Ivy Tech before they graduated from LHS. Frye said that Miller, like Long, could play college baseball if he wants. Miller was an all-state safety for the Berries who will play football at DePauw.
Izak Mock, Logansport
Mock posted another solid season on the mound. The senior right-hander went 7-4 with a 3.07 ERA.
“Last year he was a stud on the mound and we knew coming into this year we thought he was our No. 1. He wanted the ball,” Frye said. “I think at the end of the day he would say he didn’t pitch as well as he did last year. I think it’s hard to do, especially with the lineups that he happened to be going up against. But we thought he pitched really well and kept us in baseball game after baseball game and gave us a chance to win every time out there. We’re definitely going to miss his performances on the pitcher’s mound and what a team player. Any time he had a good day he was going to mention his team and how well they did behind him and Jeremiah behind the plate. That speaks volumes about the person he is.”
Gavin Mollenkopf, Caston
The freshman catcher hit .313 with five doubles, 13 RBIs and 18 runs scored.
“Coming in we were searching for a replacement for Sam Smith behind the plate,” coach Mollenkopf said. “We had a couple options. Gavin just really impressed there at the beginning of the year and settled in. He did a nice job, only had one error behind the plate all year. Defensively he was about all we could ask for back there being a solid catcher. I think his leadership developed over the year, how he handed the pitchers. He showed continued growth. He hit in the two-hole for us, hit in the low .300s and I think that will improve the more comfortable he gets at the varsity level.”
Wyatt Orpurt, Cass
Orpurt, a junior, led the Kings in most offensive categories, including batting average (.400), hits (26), runs (17), RBIs (13), on-base percentage (.494) and slugging percentage (.477).
“Wyatt Orpurt is a guy that loves baseball,” Marschand said. “He’s playing Legion ball over the summer. He always shows up in the offseason to get better. He has a lot of athletic ability and we look for him to have a tremendous season next year as a senior. He can play the outfield, he can pitch, he can play middle infield, he can play the corners. He’s just an all-around good kid and is going to be a really good baseball player.”
The Kings went 2-19 with wins against Tipton and Marion.
“We’ve got 20 guys coming back, so the tide should turn here,” Marschand said. “It’s past due. I’m looking forward to it.”
Dylan Pearson, Logansport
Pearson, a junior right-hander, went 6-2 with a 2.27 ERA. He led the Berries in innings pitched (61 2/3) and strikeouts (47).
He hit .227 at the plate with three home runs, one triple, three doubles, 17 RBIs and 15 runs scored.
“I thought this year he stepped up a little bit more on the pitching aspect of it as far as the game situations we put him in,” Frye said. “It was time for Dylan to go up against the bigger schools consistently and we thought he threw exceptional. He’s gotten bigger, he’s gotten stronger. He throws several pitches. He’s in the strike zone.
“Next year we’re going to hope for even a little bit more out of Dylan. He knows that his offensive numbers weren’t there and sometimes I think he takes too many pitches instead of getting to be a little more aggressive and getting after it as a hitter. His numbers I think are going to skyrocket next year to be honest with you. I think he’ll have a really good offensive year and I think he’ll still pitch very well, maybe even better. He’s probably clearly our No. 1 going into the 2024 season.”
Cash Roth, Winamac
The sophomore catcher led the Warriors in hitting with a .397 batting average and added six doubles, 14 RBIs and 14 runs scored.
The Warriors had a young team this year and went 8-15 but finished strong, which included splits with Caston and Pioneer.
“We struggled until we got Cash. I think we started 0-7 or 0-8 and we got Cash back in the lineup and we played pretty much .500 ball the rest of the year,” Hendryx said. “Cash was a good player for us, he was a good catcher, but I think more importantly he was only a sophomore and he was kind of the leader. He kept everybody loose, he made things enjoyable. He was important for us to have back in the lineup.”
Isaac Russell, Logansport
The junior shortstop hit .388 with a home run and 16 RBIs. He had a 1.055 OPS and led the Berries in hits (40), runs (35), triples (6) and stolen bases (16).
“He has really good baseball instincts,” Frye said. “There’s not much I talk to Isaac Russell about. He was swinging the bat very well early in the year and he just dipped under .400 at the end of the season. It’s very difficult to maintain a .500 batting average against the caliber of competition we play. It’s not unexpected. The kid hit .388 and he’s sort of disappointed but that just tells you the kind of kid he is, he’s a competitor.
“His baseball instincts are second to none. He’s going to get bigger, he’s going to get stronger. His arm strength is going to get even better. I think he’s got a good arm. He’s a kid I want to have the ball in his hands. I know he knows where it needs to go. He makes a mistake here and there as we all did. But he has very good natural instincts. If I asked him to do anything I’d ask him to be a little more vocal and take on a bigger leadership role next year as a senior.”
Caleb Sweet, Pioneer
Sweet, a senior, hit .411 with two home runs, one triple, eight doubles, 27 RBIs and 26 runs scored. He led the Panthers in hits (37).
“He had a pretty good year,” Hardy said. “He didn’t pitch as much for us this year as he has in the past but he had a different role coming in. Against Caston he came in and did really well for us and a few other conference games. Pitching he was a little different, fielding he played third mostly for us and when Brayden was pitching he went to short. Offensively he was our three-hole hitter. We had a lot of confidence in him this year at the plate too. Not many strikeouts (9), same with Brayden, both of them had very few strikeouts. They were putting the ball in play almost all season.”
Wyatt Wheeler, Winamac
The junior first baseman hit .299 with one triple, nine doubles, 13 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
“Wyatt is the guy that probably works at baseball harder than anybody I have,” Hendryx said. “Wyatt wants to be good. He’s a really good hitter, a great first baseman. He struggled pitching this year. His velocity is as good as anybody we play and he’s going to work hard this winter and get that dialed in. Wyatt is kind of my gentle giant. Nobody messes with him. Cash keeps everything loose and Wyatt kind of keeps everything in line. They go well together. Wyatt is one of those kids you’d like to have 10 of him.”
Talon Zeider, Caston
The junior right-hander went 6-3 with a 2.36 ERA. He struck out 54 and walked 15 in 53 innings pitched. He pitched a no-hitter against Triton.
Zeider was also led the Comets’ leading hitter with a .338 batting average. He also led in triples (2), doubles (9), runs (29), on-base percentage (.456) and slugging percentage (.513).
“Talon had a huge growth year from his sophomore to his junior year,” coach Mollenkopf said. “He stepped up leadership-wise. He really made huge steps forward on the mound for us. We could really trust him in big games. He tossed a no-hitter this year. He hit for a good average and was on base a lot. Overall he had a good year for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.