Cass volley falls to Whitko in five
WALTON — The Lewis Cass volleyball team was edged out in five games in its inaugural Three Rivers Conference match against Whitko on Thursday, 21-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13.
“We came out aggressive and then we just got shut down,” Cass coach Katie Cowell said. “We had way too many unforced errors. We gave away that win.”
Maci Garland had 14 kills and nine digs for the Kings (3-3, 0-1). Abbey Hileman floored eight kills and five blocks. Haley Miller added 15 assists, seven digs and five kills.
Richardson has mixed performance
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Indianapolis rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson displayed flashes of promise but also showed that there’s much work to do, helping the Colts beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-13 on Thursday night in the preseason finale for each team.
Named the starter after the preseason opener at Buffalo, Richardson completed 6 of 17 passes for 78 yards and ran five times for 38 yards in the first half. The 6-foot-4 passer was the No. 4 overall pick out of Florida.
New Colts coach Shane Steichen helped Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts transform from a second-round pick with questions into one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks during the last two seasons as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator. He will try to do the same with Richardson in Indianapolis.
“I thought he did a solid job,” Steichen said. “He did some really good things and some things we have to clean up as well.”
On the fourth drive for the Colts (2-1), Richardson showed flashes of greatness, hitting Kylen Granson in traffic for 17 yards.
“He put it only where Granson could catch it,” Steichen said. “It was a heck of a throw.”
He twice avoided sacks later in the drive. Richardson also was off target on several throws, most of which sailed high, in the opening half.
“I did see a couple of missed throws, a couple of drops from the team,” Richardson said. “We’re going to continue to build on it. Keep taking shots. Try to find ways to click on all cylinders.”
Notre Dame fans painting Dublin green
DUBLIN (AP) — The Irish are a generous bunch. Now they’re giving away street names.
Notre Dame can have that effect on a city.
The Fighting Irish are in Dublin and headlining a college football game against longtime rival Navy. They’ve played here twice before but this time they’re going bigger.
Notre Dame has brought more than 30,000 fans, with at least one U.S. Supreme Court justice expected to be among them. There are business and academic summits, a pep rally at a concert venue Friday night. A Catholic Mass on Saturday is expected to draw 5,000 to Dublin Castle.
Will Ferrell, a USC alum, has been on hand for shenanigans with radio pal Dan Patrick.
Dublin has temporarily renamed Dame Street to ‘Notre’ Dame Street and will close a portion of it starting Friday night to create a fan zone in the shadow of prestigious Trinity College.
“The streets of the city are bustling today,” said Will Sadlier, a student at University College Dublin. “It’s good for the local business, the hotels and restaurants.”
Organizers estimate that the economic impact on Ireland — fans typically include the game as part of a full trip in the country — to be more than 147 million euros ($159 million).
