The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team heads into the American Legion state tournament in need of a spark after closing the regular season with five straight losses.
“Our team is kind of a Jekyll-and-Hyde team,” Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said. “I’ve told our guys that we’re capable of beating anybody, but on any given night we’re capable of getting beaten by anybody at the same time. We’ll see what team shows up.”
Kokomo (12-13) heads to Lafayette’s Loeb Stadium for regional play. The Sixers are joined by Lafayette Post 11 (19-5) and Muncie Post 19 (9-9) in what was supposed to be a four-team regional. The Indianapolis Ravens pulled out of the tournament.
“Most of the teams in the state believe that Lafayette is probably the favorite to win the state tournament,” Andrews said. “They’re 19-5, but we went 2-1 against them. We beat them the first two times we played them and then they beat us last week.”
The regional winner and runner-up both earn spots in the state finals. Kokomo automatically advances as the state host.
The opening round is tonight. Muncie advances as a forfeit winner over Indianapolis. Kokomo faces Lafayette at 6 p.m. The winner advances to face Muncie at noon Friday. Later Friday, the Kokomo-Lafayette loser will face the loser of the noon game at 6 p.m. in an elimination game in the double-elimination tourney.
The Sixers’ pitching options include Kaiden Lucero (2.20 ERA), Troy Smith (2.78) and Owen Taylor (3.38).
Their top hitters include Cayden Calloway (.321), Jake Seuferer (.296), Patrick Hardimon (.295), Levi Mavrick (.291) and Dylan Pearson (.278). Calloway and Pearson have 10 extra-base hits apiece — Calloway has 10 doubles and Pearson has nine doubles and a triple.
“It’s been a little bit of a struggle at the plate this year,” Andrews said. “I mentioned to the boys, we’ve played 25 games and it seems like all 25 games, the luck has been on the other side. It seems like we’ll hit a line drive right at a player and then the other team will hit a blooper.
“Generally in baseball, those things even out, but it seems like in all 25 games this year, we’ve never got the lucky break. Hopefully that changes [in the regional].”
• Kokomo visited Muncie on Tuesday to close the regular season. Muncie beat Kokomo 14-4 in eight innings.
Mavrick and Pearson had a double and single apiece. Mavrick drove in a run. Cooper Smith had an RBI single. Ashton Sexton took the loss. He started and pitched four innings, allowing eight hits and six runs (five earned).
Kokomo went 3-2 against Muncie during the regular season.
