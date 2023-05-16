The Logansport baseball team lost two games in walkoff fashion and had to settle for a fourth-place finish in the NCC Tournament on Saturday at Harrison.
The Berries opened the day with a 6-5 loss to McCutcheon in a game they committed six errors and allowed eight walks.
Dylan Pearson got the start and allowed five runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks in one inning. Izak Mock threw the final 5 1/3 innings, allowing just one run on five hits and four walks, striking out five.
McCutcheon loaded the bases with one out in the seventh and won on a fly ball over a drawn in left fielder’s head.
Jeremah Miller had a double and single at the plate for Logan. Grayson Long had two hits. Mock had a triple. Tristan Kitchel and Brennan Goforth each added a hit.
Logan lost to Harrison 6-2 in the third-place game on a walkoff grand slam with one out in the seventh.
Goforth drew the start and pitched a great game before running into trouble in the seventh. He allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings.
Miller again had a double and single and Long had a pair of hits for the Berries. Goforth had an RBI double. Kaiden Lucero added a single.
Logansport coach Dan Frye broke down the fateful seventh inning in his postgame comments with WSAL’s Joe Stetz. The Raiders had a one-out single to start the rally. They were trying to bunt the runner into scoring position but instead drew a walk to put two runners on. The next batter followed with a good bunt that Goforth thought about throwing to third on but that delay allowed all of the runners to be safe. Drew McTagertt followed with a walkoff grand slam on a drive over the fence in left.
“Brennan threw the ball exceptionally well today,” Frye said. “I thought defensively we were better in the second game and offensively we had too many strikeouts there at the start of the game. We still have to get that cleaned up on good teams. We don’t put enough baseballs in play to put a little bit of pressure on them to field the ball cleanly and throw them out. But their pitcher threw the ball well, our pitcher threw the ball well. It was a heck of the game all the way through and unfortunately we came up on the wrong end of it.
“We’ve got a couple weeks left here to get ready for tournament play and we’re going to get ready to go. We’re hoping to see both of them again. We have a chance to see any of the three of them here, Harrison, McCutcheon or Lafayette Jeff. We’re going to get ready to try to finish the season strong and get some guys back in the rhythm swinging the bat. I think we’re throwing the ball well and we defended well that game there. So we just need to cut down on some strikeouts.”
Lafayette Jeff knocked off No. 1 seed Harrison 6-2 earlier in the day. McCutcheon beat Jeff 10-2 in the NCC championship game.
Logan (17-9) travels to Oak Hill tonight.
CASTON 10, CULVER 0
Caston (11-8, 7-5 HNAC) completed a sweep of visiting Culver Friday.
Pete DuVall had a double, single and three RBIs for the Comets. Gavin Mollenkopf had two hits and two RBIs. Grant Yadon had a single and two RBIs. Talon Zeider added a single and RBI. Jackson Rentschler scored a pair of runs.
DuVall pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in the five-inning game.
SOFTBALL
NCC TOURNEY
Logansport (16-7) placed third at the event held at McCutcheon.
The Berries opened with a 4-2 loss to McCutcheon in a semifinal game. The Lady Mavs scored early in the game and a late comeback by the Berries fell just short.
Logansport outhit the Mavs but could not string enough hits togther until late.
The Berries scored in the seventh when Kellyn Cripe drew a one-out walk. The Berries excuted a hit and run when Pailei Cripe singled to right center driving Kelly Cripe to third. Kendra Sutton follwed that up with an RBI ground out scoring Kellyn Cripe. Kinzie Byrd doubled to right center to plate Pailei Cripe. Natalee Packard hit a rocket that was snagged by the shortstop to end the game.
Kinzie Byrd started on the mound for the Berries. She allowed four earned runs on five hits in three innings. Packard shut down the Lady Mavs allowing no runs on one hit, striking out two.
Packard collected two hits in the game. Also, Aracyn Goood, Kellyn Cripe, Pailei Cripe, Sutton, Byrd and Tatianna Jones each had a hit for the Lady Berries.
Logan topped Kokomo 7-6 in the third-place game. The Lady Berries fell behind 3-0 early in the game but were able to battle back and win in a back and forth game.
Three big hits in two different innings helped tie the game and then take the lead for good. The first big hit that helped swing the momentum in the Berries favor is when Byrd launched a two-run home run over the left centerfield fence. Byrd’s bomb pulled the Berries within a run in the third inning.
The next two hits came in the inning to follow, after Jones reached on a single and Adrienne Scott bunted and was safe on an error. Good lined an RBI single to center scoring Jones which tied the game at 4. Pailei Cripe with runners at second and third smacked a two-out, two-RBI single to center to put the Berries ahead for good.
The Lady Berries picked up an insurance run in the fifth inning when Good had a bases loaded infield single to push the score to 7-4. Kokomo fought back in the seventh with two-run home run.
Packard came in for relief for Byrd in the fourth inning and was able to shut down Kokomo to pick up the win for the Berries. Packard allowed two earned runs on three hits over four innings, striking out three.
CASTON 6, OAK HILL 3
Class A No. 5 Caston (15-4) recorded a win at Oak Hill Friday.
Kinzie Mollenkopf allowed six hits and one walk while striking out 14 in the victory. She added a single at the plate.
Kylee Logan went 3-for-4 with a double. Macee Hinderlider went 2-for-3 with a home run. Alexa Finke had two hits. Annie Harsh, Isabel Scales and Addison Zimpleman each added a single.
WINAMAC SPLITS
Winamac split a pair of games Saturday in Chalmers. The Warriors opened with a 10-3 loss to Class A No. 4 North Miami before beating Frontier 14-2.
Emma Goodman had two hits and two RBIs for Winamac against North Miami. Maggie Smith, McKenzie Hinz and Isabelle Decker each added a hit.
Hinz allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on 15 hits, striking out five.
Goodman had two hits and four RBIs against Frontier. Smith had two hits and three runs scored. Makayla Werner had two hits and an RBI. Hinz had a single and three RBIs. Brody Goodman, Samantha Perry, Corrin Combs, Brooke Rausch and Decker each added a hit.
Rausch allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits, striking out four in the five-inning game.
BOYS GOLF
NCC MEET
Logansport shot a 361 to place fourth at the event held at The Trophy Club in Lebanon on Monday.
Brady Bair shot an 82 and Logan Lange shot an 88 to both earn All-NCC honors for the Berries. They were followed by Kyle Rozzi (93), Eli Baldwin (98) and Dylan Hamm (110).
Lafayette Jeff won the conference title with a 339, followed by Richmond (350), Harrison (355), Logan (361), McCutcheon (375), Kokomo (377), Muncie Central (387) and Anderson (405).
• Logansport competed at the Kankakee Valley Invitational at Sandy Pines on Saturday and placed 13th out of 18 teams with a 381.
Bair led the Berries with an 88, followed by Lange (93), Baldwin (100), Rozzi (100) and Hamm (108).
HC MEET
Cass competed at the event held at Chippendale Saturday.
The Kings struggled throughout the day to shoot their second worst 18-hole score of the year, posting a 355.
Freshman Michael Myers was the low King on the day shooting a season-best 82, which was just good enough to earn him all-conference honors. He was followed by Jenson Burrous (86), Nolan Hines (91), Rylan Stoller (96) and Garrett Helvie (98).
Tipton won the conference title with a 306, followed by Twin Lakes (322), Rensselaer (336), Hamilton Heights (340), West Lafayette (343), Northwestern (353), Cass (355), Lafayette Central Catholic (367) and Benton Central (441).
