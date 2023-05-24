It was more heartbreak for Logansport against Harrison in softball.
The Berries held a 2-1 lead late before the Raiders struck for one run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game and one more in the seventh for a walkoff 3-2 victory Tuesday night at the Class 4A Harrison Sectional.
It was a game of inches for the Berries (18-8-2) against the Raiders (24-5), who beat them 14-0 during the regular season.
Logansport coach Cory Cripe said the breaks just didn’t go his team’s way late.
“A ball hits the bag and it gets past us that tied the game up. You go back an inning before that and we’ve got runners on second and third and no outs and Pailei hits a ball down the left field line that I’m pretty sure everybody in the park thought was going to be a hit and their left fielder dives and makes a great catch and then doubles our kid off of third base. It took us right out of the inning and instead of having a 4-1 lead we’re still just 2-1 at that point.”
Kinzie Byrd gave the Berries a chance, as the senior right-hander held the high scoring Raiders to three runs on seven hits and four walks, striking out five.
The Raiders jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Berries battled back to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Pailei Cripe led off the inning with a walk followed by a Kendra Sutton single. With one out, Natalee Packard reached on a error on a hard hit ball back to the pitcher. Adrienne Scott came through for the Berries with a two-out line drive single to center scoring Cripe and Sutton.
Aracyn Good had a triple and single to lead the Logansport offensive attack. Kellyn Cripe had two singles. Tatianna Jones added a single.
“Offensively the first three innings we really struggled with that girl’s riseball,” coach Cripe said. “We talked to them and said we’ve got to look for the ball down. After those first three innings I thought our kids did a good job of competing and making some adjustments.
“Some of those freshman kids I’ve got really stepped up. Adrienne had that huge hit to put us in the lead. Aracyn Good was 2-for-3 and hit two bullets up the middle, one was a triple. The freshman kids are really coming along and it’s taken them awhile to get there.”
The Raiders have wins against teams like Carmel, Zionsville and Cathedral this year. They beat McCutcheon 13-1 in the NCC title game recently.
“They’re just a quality club and they have a lot of kids to choose from and they put really good athletes out on the field and coach Kelsi [Clark] is a good coach,” Cripe said. “Harrison hit the ball well all night. We made some really good defensive plays when we had to make them. Kinzie Byrd made some really good pitches, got us out of some tight innings against Harrison. But they just constantly put pressure on you. They got a couple breaks at the end of the game there that ended up getting them the win.”
Coach Cripe credited his senior class of Byrd, Sutton, Pailei Cripe, Alexsa Herrold and Taelynn Benish for leading the team this year.
“They wanted to win over the Harrison Raiders really bad,” he said. “Harrison thumped us a few times over the regular season and have knocked us out of either the NCC Tournament or the sectional tournament, so they really wanted that feather in their cap. They’re going to be hard to replace. They helped the program go 52-30 over the last three years. They’ve been a major contributor to those wins and seasons.
“It’s going to be hard to replace the offensive abilities and defensive abilities and more important leadership. They come to practice and work hard and they’ve really taken on a role a coach needs. They’ve taken on a very active role with the freshmen and helping those girls through the season. They are going to be missed.”
