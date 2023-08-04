Trent Tocco made the move to Caston last year and within his first school year was hired as the school’s athletic director.
Tocco was hired by the school board for his new role in May and took over the post on July 1.
“It’s just always something I’ve dreamt and hoped I would be one day, being an athletic director,” Tocco said. “The position opened up the same year I moved out there to continue my teaching career and I’m just really fortunate and blessed to be hired and I hope to continue the good thing that we’ve got rolling there at Caston.”
Tocco takes over for Gina Hierlmeier, who was splitting time being the athletic director and assistant principal but has now moved to being the assistant principal in a fulltime role at Caston. She will continue being the varsity volleyball coach.
Tocco taught three sixth grade science classes and three seventh grade science classes last school year. He will drop the seventh grade classes this year but will continue teaching the three sixth grade classes during the school day.
He said Hierlmeier has helped him learn the ropes of his new role as AD.
“I’ve been working with her since end of April or early May once I found out that I was going to be hired,” he said. “It didn’t become official until the school board meeting but we were working together on my prep period.”
Tocco, 39, spent the first 15 years of his career in education with Logansport schools teaching grades 4-6. He is a 2002 LHS grad and went to college at Ball State. He and his family are known as Notre Dame super fans.
He, like his father Sam Tocco, is a longtime baseball umpire. He started umpiring youth baseball when he was a junior at LHS.
He started his IHSAA baseball umpiring career in 2007.
“A funny anecdote is I think the first varsity game that I ever officiated was baseball out at Caston when Debb Stevens called me up, she was looking for somebody, needed somebody. I was working with a friend of mine, Vic Spencer, and because I felt comfortable with Vic I took that game. So just how it went full circle working my first varsity baseball game out there, coach [Blake] Mollenkopf would have been the coach,” Tocco said.
Tocco started officiating football and basketball as well in 2011. He said his days as an IHSAA official are drawing to an end, but he plans to officiate some youth baseball tournaments and summer league basketball during the summers.
“Probably 90 to 95% of my officiating schedule I’ve eliminated. If there’s a day where we at Caston aren’t hosting anything and I had something scheduled, I kept it,” he said. “But in terms of taking any new assignments, I won’t be reaching out or looking for games. I plenty content and busy with my current schedule. I probably have maybe a handful of games for this upcoming school year where it would have probably been in the 100s.
“I’m ready to turn the page on that chapter and fully dedicate my time to learning this athletic director role and challenging myself to being as good of an AD as I can be.”
Tocco and wife, Heather, have two daughters, Addisyn, 11, and Berkley, 7, who attend Caston, and one son, Cole, 4, who is two years away from starting school.
Tocco said he’s enjoyed his recent move to Caston.
“I love it. It’s been a great change for me,” he said. “I can’t say a negative word about Logan schools and how they treated me and handled that situation. But I just needed a change of pace and to branch out and try something new, a different challenge. The opportunity came about and I hope I left on good terms. I feel like I did. I always gave it my best foot forward every day I taught at Logan. I have a lot of tremendous relationships with the people in the school corporation and with my former students and parents of students, so I would hope they would say the same thing about me.
“But I just needed something different and a new challenge and a new school. I’ve loved my time out there at Caston and the kids that I taught last year just kind of renewed my energy for education. The athletic director position presented itself. It’s something I interviewed a few years ago for and at a couple different locations, so it’s just always something I saw myself doing. As people have told me, that job just screams your name, it’s just right up your alley with my involvement in sports for pretty much my entire life. With being an IHSAA official in football, basketball and baseball and just my relationships with athletic directors, relationships with coaches, it’ll hopefully be a seamless transition.”
Tocco enters at a good time at Caston. The softball team just broke through with a run to the State Finals.
“One of the most exciting aspects of that wonderful run we had to the state was the community support, the community involvement, getting behind the girls, the young ladies. The crowd at Purdue was fantastic,” he said. “I think I will always remember the caravan coming back home from the semi-state. It was just packed, in line forever, the honking and the people lining the streets, that’s something that will always stick with me.
“What I think it’s led to is more buy-in from our student-athletes. We’ve had a great turnout for our summer strength and conditioning program where we’ve seen consistently between 70 and 80 student-athletes waking up early in their summer vacation, giving up their time to come and get bigger, faster, stronger and feeding off that State Finals run and seeing what the extra work can do for them because this group of girls have just always bought in and kind of led the way. Now I think you’re getting more and more buy-in from the whole building and community. Between 70 and 80 consistently throughout the summer at 7 in the morning in the weight room lifting, working on their cardio and working on their craft becoming better athletes.”
