Last year was rare times rare times indeed for the Pioneer football program.
The Panthers went 2-8, recording their first losing season since 1995 and their two wins were their fewest since 1994.
“It’s definitely new territory for the community,” Pioneer coach Adam Berry said. “It’s new territory for the coaching staff, new territory for the players. We just aren’t used to that. But let’s see how we respond and that’s what we talked to the returning players at our end-of-season meeting, let’s see how we respond so it doesn’t happen again. We started off in the winter with pretty darn good weight room attendance. They were battling, they were working hard. Those numbers kind of dwindled down and in the summer attendance wasn’t quite where we wanted it to be for various reasons. Some players had work and only offering summer weights one time a day if you’re working, you’re working. But I will say at the start of this season the first week and a half they’ve been working hard, very coachable and it’s been a lot of fun.”
The Panthers return sophomore quarterback Micah Rans (5-9, 150), who got some varsity time there last season.
“Rans got time starting Week 5, Week 6 last year. He got some time until the end of the year,” Berry said. “He’s matured physically, he feels a lot more comfortable under center this year. We’re looking for big things and we’re looking for leadership from Micah.”
The Panthers return standout fullback Rylahn Toloza (5-6, 164) for his senior season. He had a breakout junior season, rushing for 1,069 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“He had a tremendous year,” Berry said. “If people are watching film they knew he was our go-to guy and he made the most of his opportunities. He’s worked extremely hard. His workout numbers skyrocketed this offseason. He’s just that much stronger, that much quicker. Going into the season we try to be as balanced as possible between quarterback and the three backs. We’re hoping the defense thinks any one of those four backs can run the ball at any time. But going into the season he’s definitely our top returning back.”
Pioneer returns fourth-year starter Cayden Hill (6-0, 169) at wingback. He led the Panthers in tackles (65) on defense and was second in total yards (502) on offense. Berry is looking for Hill to post his best season yet.
“We’re expecting him to have a great year,” he said. “I think at the end of last season he knew he could do more to contribute to this team. He has worked hard. His leadership early on this season is exactly where we were wanting it. We are expecting tremendous things from Cayden catching the ball and running the ball.”
Senior Tyler Zellers (5-9, 167) is making the move from tight end to wingback and brings a power running style and blocking. Freshman Shiloh Rine (6-0, 164) and sophomore Cole Franklin (5-5, 127) can also rotate into the backfield.
The Panthers will mostly be running a double tight end wing-T formation this year. Sophomores Eli Guffey (5-8, 157), Noah VanMeter (5-9, 167) and JJ Solano (5-8, 172) are the tight ends.
Berry noted the Panthers have just four seniors and four juniors on the roster this year so they’ll be relying quite a bit on underclassmen.
Sophomore Tyler Schnurpel (6-0, 193) returns as the starting center. Junior Grant Campbell (6-0, 203) is back as a starting guard after he missed part of last season with an injury.
“He is probably truly our leader on the offensive line,” Berry said. “He’s a junior, he honestly knows every single spot on the offensive line, so he’s a great resource in the huddle, we’re expecting big things.”
Sophomore Brady Price (5-10, 190) is a starting guard. Sophomore Kayden Wilson (5-9, 229) and freshman Mikaden Toloza (5-6, 193) can rotate in at guard. The starting tackles are sophomore Liam Rouch (6-2, 287) and junior Fletcher Smith (5-11, 226) with senior Colton Baker (6-0, 209) rotating in.
Defense is another area the Panthers look to improve in this year.
“Everyone looks at Pioneer as a wing-T offense, offense, offense, but as a coaching staff in the last 20 years in the meeting rooms we pride ourselves on the defensive side of the ball,” Berry said. “We know we underperformed last year but we’re looking to be a lot better on the defensive side of the ball. It has been a great start to camp and we’re excited to see what we can do.”
Defensive linemen rotating in include Smith, Baker, VanMeter, Schnurpel, Campbell and freshman Blu Rosen-Jacks (6-0, 216).
The inside linebackers are Zellers and Price. The outside linebackers are Guffey, Solano and freshman Mason Shaver (6-3, 179).
Defensive backs include Hill, Toloza, Rans, Rine and Franklin.
The Panthers open at home against Lewis Cass Friday night in the annual Clash of Cass County before they embark on their HNAC schedule in the last year that LaVille and Knox will be in the league.
“Going into this last season it’s going to be a battle,” Berry said. “I think Knox being their last year in the HNAC probably is one of the favorites. LaVille is always going to be up there near the top. Going into their last year in the conference they have a good chance of going out with the championship. Then you have Judson who made a run, Triton’s up and coming, so it’s going to be a battle week in and week out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.