Cass’ Fale places 17th at state in discus
BLOOMINGTON — Lewis Cass senior Izaac Fale placed 17th out of 29 competitors in the discus with a throw of 151 feet, 10 inches at the IHSAA Boys Track and Field State Finals Friday at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex.
Fale entered the event seeded 29th and bettered his seed by 12 places. He will throw next year for the IUK men’s track team.
Northwestern to leave Hoosier for TRC
Northwestern is the latest school making a move to a new conference for the 2024-25 school year.
The Kokomo Tribune tweeted on Friday that Northwestern is leaving the Hoosier Conference for the Three Rivers Conference after next school year.
Northwestern will replace North Miami, which is leaving for the HNAC.
When Northwestern joins TRC, it will reunite with Lewis Cass from the MIC and Hoosier, and with Maconaquah and Peru from the MIC.
The TRC will again have 10 schools. The Hoosier Conference will now have nine schools in 2024-25, including new addition Logansport.
Host Indiana St. rallies to defeat Wright St. at regional
TERRE HAUTE (AP) — Grant Magill delivered a two-run single for the tying and go-ahead runs in the eighth inning and regional host Indiana State rallied to defeat Wright State 6-5 on Friday.
With Indiana State trailing 5-3, Josue Urdaneta singled leading off the eighth and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Adam Pottinger, his second RBI of the game. The next two batters walked before Magill delivered his clutch single.
Jared Spencer pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his sixth save. Zach Davidson (4-1) pitched four scoreless innings in relief of starter Matt Jachec.
The No. 1 regional seed Sycamores (43-15) advance to a winner’s bracket game on Saturday. No. 4 Wright State (39-22) will play a loser-out game.
Wright State took an early 4-1 lead with two runs in the second inning and two more in the third. Boston Smith laced a two-run double to right-center in the second and Gehrig Anglin hit a two-run homer in the third.
Pottinger hit his 20th home run of the season, a solo shot in the sixth.
Kentucky beats Ball State 4-0 to begin Lexington Regional
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Devin Burkes homered, Emilien Pitre hit a two-run single in the eighth inning and No. 12 overall seed Kentucky beat Ball State 4-0 on Friday in the Lexington Regional.
It was Kentucky’s first shutout in an NCAA Tournament game since a 2-0 win over Mississippi State in the 1949 NCAA District III Tournament.
Kentucky (37-18), which is hosting an NCAA baseball regional for just the third time in school history, advances to the winners’ bracket. Ball State (36-22) plays in a consolation game on Saturday.
Redshirt freshman Travis Smith got into the fifth inning, allowing no runs and just three hits and sophomore reliever Mason Moore pitched five perfect innings for his third win of the season.
Ball State had runners on second and third with just one out in the first inning, but Smith induced a line out and finished the frame with a strikeout to get out of trouble.
