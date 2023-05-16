5 locals slated for Underclass Showcase
Five local high school basketball standouts are on the rosters for next month’s Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/IHSAA Top 100 Underclass Showcase. The girls event is at 12:30 p.m. June 15 at Indianapolis Ben Davis High School. The boys event is June 17 at Brownsburg High School and players are split into two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and one at 2 p.m.
Caston junior Isabel Scales, Carroll junior Alli Harness, Twin Lakes junior Olivia Nickerson and Twin Lakes sophomore Addison Bowsman are participating in the girls’ showcase.
Carroll junior Chris Huerta has been picked to participate in the boys’ showcase.
Both showcases are held during the NCAA’s scholastic viewing period where college coaches can attend in person. The events are open to the public. Admission is $5.
No more 1-and-1 free throws in HS games
Starting next school year, one-and-one free throws will no longer be part of high school basketball in the United States.
According to a release posted Monday on the National Federation of State High School Associations website, the basketball rules committee approved changes to the “bonus” rules at its annual meeting last month. “The recommendations were subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors,” the release said.
Teams will now shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the “bonus”, and will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in a quarter, the release said. Team fouls will reset each quarter instead of each half.
Previously, teams shot one-and-one free throws when their opponents committed seven fouls in a half, and two free throws when 10 fouls were committed each half.
“The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS Director of Sports and liaison to the basketball rules committee said in the release. “Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four.”
The high school basketball bonus rules now match the rules used in the NBA, WNBA and NCAA women’s basketball. NCAA men’s college basketball still uses the rules previously used in high school basketball.
QB Matt Ryan joins CBS as analyst
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan has joined CBS as an analyst, though he’s not giving up on landing with another team as a quarterback.
CBS announced Monday that Ryan, a four-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 NFL MVP with the Atlanta Falcons, will serve as a studio and game analyst across multiple platforms for the upcoming season.
“Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season,” Ryan wrote on his Twitter account.
But, he added, “P.S. — this is not a retirement post.”
The 37-year-old Ryan is coming off a disappointing season with the Indianapolis Colts, who acquired him in a trade last year after he spent 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.
Ryan was twice benched by the Colts and finished the season as the third-string quarterback. He was released in March in a move that saved Indianapolis about $17.2 million in salary cap space for 2023.
After going two months without landing with another team, Ryan decided to give broadcasting a try.
