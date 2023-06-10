WSAL to carry Caston game
WSAL’s Joe Stetz and Steve Clary will broadcast today’s Class A state championship game between Caston and Tecumseh.
They will be on the air at 4:15 p.m. pregame and 4:30 first pitch.
All four state championship games will stream exclusively at IHSAAtv.org via pay-per-view for $15 per game or $20 for all games.
All-Star girls fall to Kentucky
OWENSBORO, Ky. — The Indiana Girls All-Star team fell to Kentucky 72-62 Friday night.
The Indiana Girls haven’t swept Kentucky since 2016 and that will continue.
Pioneer’s Ashlynn Brooke had eight points and one assist in 12 minutes for Indiana.
The series concludes at 5 p.m. tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
TCU’s Klecker shuts down ISU
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kole Klecker pitched seven shutout innings and was backed by two third-inning home runs, leading TCU to a 4-1 victory over Indiana State on Friday in the opening game of the Fort Worth Super Regional.
Klecker allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one. He allowed only three runners to reach second base. Luke Savage came on in relief to open the eighth inning and after allowing a leadoff walk, he got out of the inning with a double play grounder and a fly out. He allowed a two-out solo home run by Keegan Watson in the ninth.
Austin Davis put TCU ahead 1-0 with a leadoff home run in the third inning and the lead reached 3-0 when Cole Fontenelle belted a two-run homer to straightaway center field later in the inning.
With the exception of the third inning, Indiana State’s Matt Jachec kept pace with Klecker for the most part. Jachec pitched eight-plus innings, coming out of the game after allowing a leadoff double to Fontenelle in the ninth. After Fontenelle later came around to score, Jachec was charged with four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Zach Davidson finished for Indiana State (45-15).
Game 2 is set for Saturday, with TCU (40-22) playing as the home team.
Vikings release RB Dalvin Cook
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap savings after his fourth consecutive season surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark.
The team announced the move Friday, a day after Cook was informed he was being released, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
“I’m fortunate to have been around such an enjoyable, talented and hardworking person like him over the last year,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said. “He’s etched his name in Vikings history with his production on the field but also by consistently giving back to the Vikings Foundation. We are thankful for everything Dalvin brought to the Vikings and sincerely wish him all the best in his future.”
Cook, in just six years with the Vikings, reached third on the franchise all-time rushing list with 5,993 yards. He’s fifth in rushing attempts (1,282) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (47).
Cook was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against Minnesota’s salary cap, which would have been the third-highest figure for a running back in the league behind Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb. Cutting him chopped $9 million off the team’s cap charges for this year.
The Vikings remain on the hook for more than $5.1 million in dead money for the prorated remainder of the signing bonus from the extension he signed prior to the 2020 season, according to data compiled by Over The Cap.
Cook, who will turn 28 in August, has made the Pro Bowl for four straight years. In 2022, he started all 18 games including the playoffs, a first for him as a pro and a particular source of pride after injuries to his knee, hamstring and shoulder kept him from perfect participation over his first five seasons.
