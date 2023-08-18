Last school year was a growing year for the Winamac football team.
Similar to boys basketball and baseball teams at WCHS, the football team had a lot of inexperience following the graduation of an athletic Class of 2022.
Last year was coach Josh Burgess’s first year at the helm. The Warriors dropped from 8-1 and co-HNAC champs the previous year to 2-8 last year.
“We were pretty inexperienced last year,” Burgess said. “That’s not an excuse this year. We lost five seniors and those seniors are going to be hard to replace but especially up front I like where we’re at. We’ve got pretty much all our linemen are returning. They had a good offseason in our weight program and a good summer too. We’re really excited about those guys up front. We’ve got a lot of skill kids back too. We’re definitely a little more experienced and I think have a better understanding of what it takes to play varsity football. So we’re excited to get going and see where we’re at.”
Winamac has a new starting quarterback this year as Burgess is going with senior Max Gearhart (6-0, 175) as junior Cash Roth (5-9, 130) is moving to split end on offense.
“[Gearhart is] a real intelligent kid, was a starting pitcher on the baseball team,” Burgess said. “He was our backup quarterback last year too. Just with what we’re doing and where we’re going we decided to make that change for both those kids. So Max will be our starting quarterback this year.
“Our offense is always going to be run focused but we’ll throw it around a little bit too. Max is definitely capable of throwing the ball. He’s a little bit bigger of a kid, a little more size so we’re a little more comfortable running him in certain situations. He can run our offense and we’re excited to have him back there.”
Winamac’s fullbacks are junior Talen Garner (6-0, 185) and senior Willis Dennis Jr. (5-8, 135).
Seniors Jadon Jones (5-7, 145) and Maddox Bucinski (5-10, 165) lead an experienced wingback group. Other options are junior Addison Allen (6-2, 170) and sophomore Ethan Burgess (6-0, 150).
“Bucinski played a lot of fullback for us last year, he’ll probably see more reps at wing for us,” Burgess said. “We’ve got capable wings. All four of those guys are pretty athletic kids and they’re all a year older and a year stronger, so that definitely helps us out. We’re excited about those kids.”
Wide receivers include Roth, senior Jayse Bentle (6-2, 155) and junior Aiden Schooler (5-10, 150). The tight ends are seniors Ayden Jimenez (6-3, 230) and Aiden Day (6-2, 180).
Sophomore Charlie Disinger (5-8, 210) is making the move from starting center to guard on the offensive line. Senior Max Keller (5-11, 215) will start at the other guard spot. The tackles are seniors Eli Matthews (6-5, 255) and Wyatt Wheeler (6-4, 250). The starting center is freshman Cody Wheeler (6-0, 225), Wyatt’s younger brother.
Burgess is looking for improved play up front on both sides of the ball.
“It starts up front. We struggled a little bit with our defensive line with some of our youth and inexperience. But a lot of those kids on the offensive line are back on the defensive line for us. They’re a year bigger, a year faster, a year stronger with a year of varsity experience under their belt,” he said.
“We’re looking at kids like Wyatt Wheeler, Jimenez, Aiden Day, Charlie Disinger, I think we’ll be better there and I think we’ll be better at our second level too.”
Garner returns as an All-Loganland linebacker. Keller, Dennis and Jones return at linebacker as well.
Allen, Bucinski and Roth return in the secondary, as well as Schooler and Ethan Burgess.
“I like our depth there and we have some kids with varsity experience,” Burgess said.
Winamac opens the season at Knox Friday in the final meeting between the longtime rivals in football for the foreseeable future as Knox is leaving the HNAC after this year.
“It’s a rivalry and we’ll look forward to playing them one more time,” Burgess said, “but we’ll be excited about getting in some of those new schools next year too.”
Knox is coming off a 9-4 season and Class 3A sectional championship.
“They’ve got a lot of their skill kids back and some kids up front. Especially a Week 1 game for us, that’s going to be a tough game for us. They’re pretty experienced,” Burgess said.
The Warriors are looking to improve on their win total last season when they recorded just two wins over Caston and North White. Burgess thinks he has a team that can do that but the challenge starts Friday night.
“Our conference top to bottom is one of the better conferences in the area regardless of if you’re talking about big school or small school,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.