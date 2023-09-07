There were a lot of talented golfers on the course with a lot left to still accomplish this season when Logansport hosted Maconaquah and Peru for a late-season meet Wednesday at Dykeman Park.
Maconaquah, which has received top 20 votes this season, continued its impressive season with a 168 to record the two wins. Logansport placed second with a 185 and Peru finished third with a 208.
Maconaquah’s Miranda Stoll fired a 1-under 35 to earn medalist honors. Teammate Daisy Williams followed closely behind with a 37.
Peru’s Piercey Dyer led the Tigers with a 40. Logansport freshman Izzy Lundy also shot a 40.
For Lundy, she matched her career-best round for nine holes which she also shot once at Dykeman and once at the Trophy Club. She said she had a good chance at a career-best round Wednesday.
“I played pretty well. I had a couple shots that were close to breaking 40 but otherwise I played pretty well,” she said.
Logansport junior Sophia Kay followed closely behind with a 42. She said it was a number last year she would be happy with but she was hoping for better Wednesday.
“I played OK. I’d say I hit the ball really solid but sometimes you don’t always play very well by the green. I guess that’s where I really struggled,” she said.
Freshman Natalie Graham shot a career-best 47 for the Berries (6-3). Other scores included Sam Baker 54, Kate Barber 56, Izabella Corcoran 63 and Maeda Bradbury 67.
Logansport coach Abby Lundy said she was happy with the team score of 185. One night earlier Logan was edged by Rochester 186-192 at Dykeman.
“We had an awesome round tonight. The girls are really starting to play well as a team,” coach Lundy said. “This is the time to start peaking and where every match that they’ve played they’ve gotten better. Our score keeps going down which is all you can hope for this time of the year, especially getting ready for conference and sectionals here within the next 10 days. Great improvements.”
Next week is a big week for the Berries. They compete at the NCC meet at the Trophy Club in Lebanon on Monday.
“It’s the last NCC girls golf tournament so that’ll be somber a little bit there,” coach Lundy said, “but we’re excited to go to the Hoosier Conference as well looking forward to that.”
The Berries host Northwestern and Twin Lakes on Tuesday on a night they will honor their two seniors, Barber and Corcoran.
Logan then travels to Twin Lakes Thursday for a four-way meet consisting of sectional opponents. The sectional is the following Monday at Twin Lakes.
“I think we’re hovering around that 3-4 spot with Twin Lakes and three teams get out so it’ll be really nice to be able to play them the week before sectionals twice,” coach Lundy said.
Logansport is the defending NCC champion. Richmond and Harrison look to be the favorites this year but Logan is competitive and Kay and Lundy have a shot at conference medalist honors as well.
In the sectional field, defending champion Kankakee Valley and Rochester look to be the favorites.
“It’d be awesome to go over there with how young we are to get that same position out of sectionals as we did last year,” said coach Lundy. The Berries placed third to advance to the regional as a team last year.
