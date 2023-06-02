North Miami to join HNAC in 2024-25
The continuation of schools finding new conferences that align more with their own enrollment sizes continued Thursday as it was officially announced that North Miami will join the Hoosier North Athletic Conference in the 2024-25 school year, the conference announced in a press release.
Knox and LaVille will have one more year in the HNAC before they will leave for a newly formed conference. Following next school year, North Miami as well as Argos and Oregon-Davis will join Caston, Pioneer, Winamac, North Judson, Triton and Culver to form a nine-team HNAC in most sports. Argos and Oregon-Davis don’t have football teams. South Central (Union Mills) is reportedly joining the HNAC in 2024 or 2025 in football-only.
When North Miami leaves the Three Rivers Conference it will leave it a nine-team league, which will include Lewis Cass, Maconaquah, Manchester, Northfield, Peru, Rochester, Southwood, Wabash and Whitko.
Logan hosting boys golf sectional today
Logansport is hosting a boys golf sectional today at Dykeman Park Golf Course.
South Newton, West Central and North Newton tee off starting at 9:30 a.m. Caston, Frontier and Winamac tee off starting at 10:16. Pioneer, Logansport and Tri-County tee off starting at 11:04. The final grouping will be Rensselaer, Twin Lakes and Rochester starting at 11:52.
The top three teams and top three individuals on non-advancing teams advance to next Thursday’s Lake Central Regional at Sandy Pines.
Logansport hosting baseball regional
Logansport is hosting a baseball regional Saturday at Jim Turner Field.
The first game of the day is a Class A game between Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (11-13) and Southwood (10-16) at 11 a.m. The second game is a Class 2A game between Eastern (23-7) and Winchester (14-11) at 3 p.m.
76ers introduce Nurse as head coach
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Nick Nurse inherits a Philadelphia 76ers team in which Joel Embiid blossomed into an MVP, Tyrese Maxey developed into a rising star and James Harden flashed his old All-Star form in the playoffs.
Yet for all that talent, the Sixers are home watching the NBA Finals.
Nurse, officially named Philadelphia’s coach on Thursday weeks after he was fired by the Toronto Raptors, had loftier expectations for a franchise that instead suffered through a third straight second-round playoff exit.
With the Sixers on the postseason sidelines, and weeks after they fired Doc Rivers, they turned to Nurse to try solve those second-round woes. Better yet, win them a title.
Just don’t expect Nurse to dwell much on the Sixers’ postseason malaise.
“I don’t really vibrate on the frequency of the past,” Nurse said.
Mazzulla will be back as Celtics coach
BOSTON (AP) — For anyone expecting sweeping changes from the Boston Celtics this offseason, team president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is throwing a bit of cold water on that idea.
After a season in which the Celtics fell one game short of a return to the NBA Finals, Stevens said he sees a team in need of small tweaks, not massive disruption to the leadership or its young core.
“There was a lot that went right, and we can’t lose sight of that,” Stevens said Thursday during his season-ending news conference. “It’s not far. … It’s really hard to get in the mix. So, we just have to figure out how to be a little better.”
