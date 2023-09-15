The Caston soccer team recorded its first win of the season in blowout fashion Thursday night at the Crater.
The Comets defeated Delphi 9-0 in a game that was ended by mercy rule with 20 minutes remaining.
Brock Hook, Isaac Craig and Jan Aguilar Mendez had two goals apiece for the Comets (1-7). Alex Craig, Myles Sherrick and Jackson Robbins each added a goal. Hook and Craig each added an assist.
“The game started well and we were successful in taking control of the game early,” Caston coach Nars Sanchez said. “In the first half we were rather sloppy with our play through our phases. Despite our struggles to move the ball fluidly and finish with more finesse, the kids managed to convert four goals in the half.
“The second half was a different ballgame. The team came out with more focus, executed better and finished shots with confidence, and they did so in 20 minutes ending the game early. There was no lax play, no 50/50 ball unattended or defensive assignment missed. It was their best half of the season. Proud of the team, satisfied with outcome and happy with their progress this game. Hat’s off.”
Caston travels to Culver Monday for an HNAC game.
WINAMAC 4, CULVER 0
Sean Stark had a hat trick in Winamac’s win over visiting Culver.
Conner Burton added a goal for the Warriors (3-6, 1-0 HNAC). Jaybin Hines and Korben Fagner had an assist each. Alex Hague got his first shutout of the season in goal.
CARROLL 1, N. WHITE 0
Eli Falkenberg scored the goal in the Class A No. 9-ranked Cougars’ road win. Owen Wise assisted on the goal and Carroll ’keeper Cohen Miller made three saves for the clean sheet.
Carroll improved to 7-3.
SECTIONAL PREVIEW MATCH
Logansport traveled to Twin Lakes for a four-way sectional preview match at Tippecanoe Country Club. Rensselaer won with a 181, followed by Logan (187), Twin Lakes (205) and Tri-County (219).
Logan’s Sophia Kay was the medalist with a 40, followed by Izzy Lundy (46), Sam Baker (49), Kate Barber (50), Natalie Graham (51), Maeda Bradbury (56) and Izabella Corcoran (57).
The Berries’ final dual meet record is 10-4. They compete at the Twin Lakes Sectional on Monday.
MAN. 3, CASS 2
Cass took Manchester to the limit before the Squires prevailed 25-22, 25-18, 17-25, 19-25, 15-7 in a Three Rivers Conference match. Cass dropped to 8-10 overall.
“This was the best we’ve played all season,” Cass coach Katie Cowell said. “We worked together and battled as a team. Our middles did an outstanding job. It was so exciting to see the fight and hustle throughout this match.”
Abbey Hileman led Cass’ offense with 13 kills and Brooklynn Kraner had a career-high seven blocks. Maryn Zeck and Haley Miller each had 17 assists. Maci Garland served five aces and Emma Hildebrand had 16 digs.
O-D 3, WINAMAC 1
Oregon-Davis may not have been big and mighty, but their consistency and ability to keep the ball off the floor drove the Warriors to frustration at The Den. The Warriors succumbed to mental errors, missed serves and several net fouls to put them down 1-3 at the end of the night.
While setter Linzy Walters left set two due to injury, the Warriors played their best set of the night. Sophomore Audrey Dickinson stepped in to fill the hole on the right side of the court, while junior Ally Campbell confidently took hands for the remainder of the match. After a string of points, the Warriors were down 16-22 in the second set. Earning the point right out of the timeout, senior Piper Link walked to the serving line and rattled off an astonishing 9-0 point run to put the Warriors over the Bobcats 25-22.
“When we play in the moment and focus on our job at hand, it’s amazing what we can do,” Winamac coach Heather Kasten said. “Our mental game gets the best of us most matches, but we’ve shown those flashes where we play amazing under pressure.”
The Warriors have a game-filled week ahead of them as the JV travels to Harrison High School Saturday to finish the week. The team will take on Tri-Township and Triton on the road Monday and Tuesday, finishing the week at home on Thursday against Pioneer for Grandparents Night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.