Hlebasko fires a 40 to lead Cass golfers
Kendall Hlebasko shot a team-best 40 to lead the Lewis Cass girls golf team Thursday at Logansport Golf Club.
Eastern won a dual meet against the Lady Kings 188-205.
Following Hlebasko for the Lady Kings were Lindsay Landis (51), Alisha Toops (57), Maddy Willis (57) and Zabrena Cunningham (66). Hlebasko and Landis both birdied for the evening.
Cass hosts Logansport next Wednesday.
Bears, Ngakoue agree on 1-year contract
Veteran edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue has agreed with the Chicago Bears on a one-year, $10.5 million contract, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press on Thursday night.
Ngakoue, a Pro Bowl pick in 2017 with the Jaguars, bolsters the league’s worst pass rush. The Bears had only 20 sacks in 2022. Ngakoue had 9 1/2 sacks last season for the Colts and 10 in 2021 for the Raiders.
Ngakoue, who joins his fifth team in four years, has had at least eight sacks in each of his first seven seasons.
A third-round pick in 2016, Ngakoue has 65 sacks and 21 forced fumbles in his career.
ESPN first reported the deal between Ngakoue and the Bears.
The Associated Press
Steve McMichael in intensive care
CHICAGO (AP) — Steve McMichael, a star defensive tackle on the Chicago Bears’ famed 1985 Super Bowl championship team who has ALS, was in intensive care because of sepsis and pneumonia, his wife said Friday.
Misty McMichael wrote in an Instagram post that her husband was hospitalized on Thursday night.
McMichael spent 13 of his 15 seasons with the Bears and was an All-Pro in 1985 and 1987. He played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993 and ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears’ all-time sacks list with 92 1/2. His final season was with Green Bay in 1994.
McMichael is one of 12 players whose final appearance was no later than 1998 in the mix to be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year. That list will be whittled down to as many as three by the selection committee, and the finalists will be part of the 2024 class if they are supported by at least 80% of voters next January.
Whether he was terrorizing opponents or discussing the Bears on sports talk radio, the man known as “Ming The Merciless” and “Mongo” after the character in “Blazing Saddles” who knocked out a horse, remained a prominent presence in Chicago long after his playing days ended. He also spent five years in professional wrestling in the late 1990s.
Kamara suspended for 3 games
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints star running back Alvin Kamara and Colts defensive back Chris Lammons each have been suspended for three regular-season games by the NFL because of their involvement in a February 2022 fight in Las Vegas.
The NFL released its decision on Friday, two days after Kamara was excused from training camp to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Kamara and Lammons pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges last month in a deal with prosecutors in Las Vegas that avoided trial and potential jail time.
Kamara has been one of New Orleans’ most productive players as a rusher and receiver since being named offensive rookie of the year for the 2017 season.
Speaking after practice Friday, but before the suspension had been announced, Kamara was contrite and expressed a desire to make wiser decisions going forward.
