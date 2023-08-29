The Logansport girls golf team placed fifth out of 12 teams at the Rochester Invitational Saturday at Round Barn Golf Course.
Sophia Kay led the Berries with an 87, followed by Izzy Lundy (90), Maeda Bradbury (103), Natalie Graham (110), Kate Barber (120) and Izabella Corcoran (126).
Culver Academies won with a 333, followed by Rochester (364), Maconaquah (366), South Bend St. Joseph (370), Logan (390), Western (411), Peru (413), Northwestern (437), John Glenn (438), Mishawaka (451), North Miami (475) and Kokomo (499).
CASTON COMPETES
On a beautiful evening for golf, the Comet ladies competed against South Central and Oregon-Davis at Pond View Golf Course on Monday.
South Central won with a 253 while Caston and Oregon-Davis had incomplete scores.
Due to illness, the Lady Comets only fielded two golfers. Shaylee Strasser had a 63 and Savanna Zimmerman had a 64.
TRI-COUNTY INVITE
Caston went 3-1 on the day Saturday.
The Comets (11-3 overall) had wins over North White (25-22, 25-13), Crosspointe (25-13, 25-8) and South Newton (25-16, 16-25, 15-13) and a loss to Tri-County (25-15, 27-29, 15-9).
Macee Hinderlider floored 38 kills on the day for the Comets. Isabel Scales had 25 kills and 10 blocks. Alexa Finke had 21 kills and six blocks. Addison Zimpleman collected 13 kills and 23 digs. Annie Harsh dished out 62 assists and Makena Middleton added 20 assists.
LCC INVITE
Class 2A No. 8 Pioneer went 1-3 at the Lafayette Central Catholic Invite.
The Panthers (7-6 overall) went 1-2 in pool play to place third with losses to No. 2 Andrean (25-20, 21-25, 15-12) and No. 3 Linton-Stockton (25-14, 19-25, 15-9) and a win over Class A No. 10 Indianapolis Lutheran (25-12, 17-25, 15-10). They had a loss to Class 2A No. 5 LCC (25-18, 25-22) in the crossover match.
“We could have easily went 3-1 or maybe even 4-0. It didn’t happen,” Pioneer coach Rod Nies said. “We’re going to have to find ways to get over that hump. We’re not mentally very tough at times. We’ve got to get better.”
NORTHFIELD INVITE
Cass went 1-2 on the day. The Kings (4-5 overall) lost to Eastern (21-25, 25-21, 15-12), beat Winamac (25-23, 25-17) and lost to Northfield (25-21, 25-20).
Haley Miller led the Kings with 17 kills, 19 assists and 10 digs on the day. Maci Garland had 16 kills, 11 digs and five aces. Abbey Hileman added four blocks. Maryn Zeck dished out 27 assists. Emma Hildebrand added 23 digs and three aces.
LOGAN INVITE
Logansport finished runner-up with a 2-1 showing.
The Berries (4-1 overall) defeated Maconaquah and Wabash both by 5-0 scores before falling to Seeger in a competitive 5-0 match in the championship match.
Seeger beat Rensselaer, LaPorte and Logan all by 5-0 scores.
MANCHESTER INVITE
Logansport went 1-1 on the day.
The Berries had a 2-0 loss to LaVille and a 3-1 win over Western.
Isabel Padilla had two goals and Kellyn Cripe had a goal in the win over Western.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.