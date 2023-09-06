The Lewis Cass girls golf team defeated Caston 206-243 Tuesday at Pond View Golf Course.
Cass senior Kendall Hlebasko shot 42 to earn medalist honors. She was followed by Lindsay Landis (54), Alisha Toops (55) and Elliana Richey (55).
Prior to the match the Comets honored their two seniors, Jullina Sherrick and Ava Sylvain. Sylvain led the Comets with a 57 and Sherrick had a 59. Shaylee Strasser added a 62 and Savannah Zimmerman had a season-low 65 for the Comets.
LOGAN 3, LAFAYETTE JEFF 2
Logansport moved to 5-3 and 1-1 in NCC West play with a win in Lafayette.
Dylan Pearson won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Conner Penz won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Max Kitchell and Aryan Patel won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Kaleb Loman and Hudson Shank won 8-4 in a JV doubles match.
ROCHESTER 186, Logansport 192
Logansport and Rochester played a close match at Dykeman Park Golf Course. Rochester’s Ava Thomas shot a 2-over 38 to lead the Zebras.
Izzy Lundy shot a 43 to lead the Berries (5-2), followed by Sophia Kay (44), Maeda Bradbury (51), Natalie Graham (54), Kate Barber (54), Izabella Corcoran (57) and Sam Baker (61).
WINAMAC 204, CULVER INC.
Bianca Huizar shot a 41 to lead Winamac to a win on the front nine at Maxinkuckee Country Club.
She was followed by Olivia Link (46), Maggie Smith (58), Sierra Haschel (59) and Ashlynn Jennings (63).
CULVER ACADEMIES 4, Logansport 0
Logansport dropped to 3-4-1 with a loss at Culver Academies.
“We gave up a goal in the first 50 seconds. It was an obvious lack of preparation and not ready to start the game,” Logan coach Mike Turner said.
The Berries gave up a goal in the 21st minute and another one with three minutes left in the first half to trail 3-0 at halftime.
“We played a better second half, manufactured some really good shots but gave up the fourth goal 21 minutes into the second half,” Turner said. “We need to find some consistency and focus.”
Logan hosts McCutcheon at 7 p.m. tonight for an NCC game.
Logan’s JV defeated Culver Academies 2-0. Adrian Salazar and David Perez each had a goal. David Escobedo had an assist.
N. WHITE 4, CASTON 0
North White scored the first goal with 2.6 seconds left in the first half and added three more in the second half.
“It was a great match away,” Caston coach Nars Sanchez said. “We played a solid first half. The game played well into both halves. We had some chances but weren’t able to convert.
“Second half we played with effort, however we played into some trouble scenarios and North White was able to punish our mistakes for three more goals. The counter seems to be what we continue to struggle with. We need to be able to turn those transitions back to offense and against the opponent’s run of play. Despite, we continue to improve, which is positive.”
PIONEER 3, KNOX 0
Pioneer moved to 10-6 and 3-0 in the HNAC with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 win over visiting Knox.
Keirsten Nies had 15 assists, six kills, seven digs and three aces for the Panthers. Mackenzie-Ruth Rogers registered six kills, 11 assists, 11 digs and five aces. Blair Grigsby contributed seven kills, six assists and eight digs. Addie Cripe had 11 digs and three aces. Brooklyn Borges collected nine kills and five digs. Kylie Attinger floored seven kills. Liz Rance added three kills and 11 digs.
W. CENTRAL 3, WINAMAC 1
Winamac hosted county rival West Central in only its second home match of the season. The Warriors had a great turnout and gave the crowd their money’s worth in an exciting four-set match.
The Warriors started out slow after a long weekend off, dropping set one 20-25. Set two started with the Warriors finally finding their groove and leading the match early on, but a string of unforced hitting errors and missed serves led to a 16-25 loss. If the Lady Warriors are anything, they’re fighters because they came out in set three ready to take the match to five and came out on top with an exciting score of 26-24, including a comeback from being down 15-21. Unfortunately, they couldn’t hold on to the momentum and fell in set four 20-25.
Piper Link led with three kills, seven digs and an ace. Marissa Iverson added two blocks and two kills while Brooke Rausch had eight digs and four kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.