The Caston volleyball team held off Culver for a five-game win Thursday night in Fulton.
The Comets staved off defeat with a 25-18, 25-18, 26-28, 16-25, 15-12 victory to improve to 4-0 and 1-0 in HNAC play.
Macee Hinderlider floored 15 kills to lead the Comets. Alexa Finke added eight kills and three blocks.
CASS 3, TWIN LAKES 0
Cass recorded a 25-15, 25-18, 25-11 win at former Hoosier Conference foe Twin Lakes.
Maci Garland had six kills, five aces and five digs for the Kings (2-2). Ava Hubner floored six kills and three aces. Emma Hildebrand led the defense with nine digs. Brooklyn Kraner added two blocks and Maryn Zeck dished out 12 assists.
“It was a great team effort,” Cass coach Katie Cowell said. “We served tough, played smart and stayed aggressive.”
NORTHWESTERN 3, LOGAN 2
Northwestern edged Logan in a five-setter in the Berry Bowl, 25-20, 11-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-9.
“Unfortunately we did not come out on top but overall played some great volleyball,” Logan coach Cortney Long said.
The Berries (2-2) defeated North Miami 25-23, 25-22, 25-18 Tuesday at home.
RENSSELAER 3, WINAMAC 0
Winamac made the long haul to Rensselaer and fell in three games, 25-8, 25-16, 25-12.
Ally Campbell had three kills, four digs and an ace for the Warriors. Piper Link and Kaelyn O’Conner each added an ace and a block. Linzy Walters walked away with nine assists and Marissa Iverson added two blocks.
BOYS SOCCER
HARRISON 3, LOGAN 0
The Berries (1-1, 0-1) dropped an NCC West game at Harrison.
“We gave up our first corner in the 15th minute and we gave up our first goal,” Logan coach Mike Turner said. “That was a point of emphasis coming into our season was to be better on corners and again we still give up goals. After that everyone lost energy and focus. Harrison scored two more really nice goals during the run of play. In a span of 15 minutes we gave up our three goals. After halftime we found our footing but just couldn’t find a goal.”
ROCHESTER 5, CASTON 1
Alex Craig had Caston’s goal in a loss to Rochester in Fulton.
It was a 2-1 game at halftime before the Zebras scored three unanswered goals in the second half.
“It was tale of two halves,” Caston coach Nars Sanchez said. “We played a good first half. We had some early success moving the ball through the phases. We had good wing play and solid distribution through pivots. Our play eventually lead to an opportunity that Alex Craig was able to put away to give us the lead. Unfortunately, despite the better play in the first half we ended the half giving up the lead via a free kick and a play off an inbound.
“The second half we forced too much. We didn’t let the ball do the work.”
GIRLS GOLF
TRI-COUNTY 246, CASTON 267
Despite Caston shooting its lowest score of the season, the Comet ladies fell to 1-4 after falling to Tri-County at Pine View Golf Club.
The Comet linksters were led by Jullina Sherrick’s season low score of 62. She was followed by Ava Sylvain (65), Shaylee Strasser (69) and Savanna Zimmerman (71).
