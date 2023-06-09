Area golfers compete at regionals
Golfers from Cass County competed at IHSAA Regionals on Thursday.
Logansport senior Brady Bair and freshman Logan Lange and Caston senior Colby Pugh competed at the Lake Central Regional at Sandy Pines Golf Club.
Bair had a 94, Lange shot a 95 and Pugh shot a 108.
Lewis Cass competed at the Warsaw Regional at Stonehenge Golf Course as a team. The Kings shot a 354 to place 12th out of 15 teams.
Jensen Burrous led the way with an 80, followed by Michael Myers (85), Garrett Helvie (90), Rylan Stoller (99) and Nolan Hines (110).
Herrold, Hinz earn Academic All-State
Logansport senior Alexsa Herrold and Winamac senior McKenzie Hinz were named to the first-team Academic All-State team by the state coaches association, it was announced this week.
South Central to join HNAC for football
It’s official, South Central (Union Mills) will join the HNAC for football-only in 2024-25 the conference has announced.
The HNAC teams for the 2024 season will include Caston, Pioneer, North Judson, Triton, Winamac, Culver, North Miami and South Central.
All HNAC games will be played weeks 3-9, with non-conference games being played weeks 1-2.
Kershaw, Dodgers avoid sweep vs. Reds
CINCINNATI (AP) — Clayton Kershaw said he knew he had to do his part to stop the bleeding.
Following two straight walk-off losses, the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and former league MVP pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out nine as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-0 on Thursday afternoon to snap a four-game losing streak and avoid a series sweep.
Kershaw (8-4, 2.95 ERA) scattered five hits and walked two, Chris Taylor hit his 10th home run of the season and Los Angeles improved to 10-3 against Cincinnati dating back to September 2021.
The Dodgers struck first in the third, scoring three runs against Reds starter Graham Ashcraft (3-5, 6.78 ERA). The right-hander plunked both James Outman and Mookie Betts. Outman later came around to score on a base hit by Freddie Freeman.
Ashcraft walked the bases loaded for David Peralta, who brought home two more on a line drive to center field. Ashcraft was pulled after 48 pitches. Reds manager David Bell said he tweaked his calf.
Los Angeles seized a 4-0 lead in the fourth on a 401-foot home run to center by Taylor off Cincinnati reliever Fernando Cruz.
The Dodgers added two more runs in the frame, as Austin Barnes doubled in Outman, who reached on a walk, and Barnes crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly by Freeman.
After batting left-handed in his fist two big league games, Elly De La Cruz switched to the other side of the plate to face Kershaw. De La Cruz hit an infield single and then collected his first stolen base in the majors.
“I hadn’t seen him hit right-handed yet, so I didn’t have much of a game plan to go off of,” Kershaw said of the 6-foot-5 slugger, who made his major-league debut Tuesday. “I just tried to make some pitches. He’s a good player, though.”
Swiatek, Muchova make French final
PARIS (AP) — No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Thursday moved closer to a second consecutive French Open women’s championship by defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6 (7) in the semifinals. The victory also assured Swiatek of keeping the No. 1 ranking after the tournament.
The 22-year-old from Poland is trying to win her third title at Roland Garros and fourth major trophy overall.
On Saturday, Swiatek will face unseeded Karolina Muchova, a 26-year-old from the Czech Republic, who advanced to her first Slam final with a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5 victory over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning Australian Open champion.
