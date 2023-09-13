After going into halftime deadlocked 1-1 with a penalty kick goal for each team, Logansport blew the game open in the second half with a flurry of goals and went on to beat Kokomo 6-3 in North Central Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Kokomo.
Logan netted three goals in a six-minute span to make the score 4-1 in the 47th minute, then scored again four minutes later to put the Kats four goals down.
Logansport won a penalty in the 29th minute and Hodge Turner scored to get the Berries on the board. The Wildkats won a penalty in the final minute of the first half and Javier Carrera converted that to even the game at the half.
Logan’s Devin McAninch scored a rebound three minutes after halftime to put the Berries up, signaling that the game had turned Logan’s way. He scored four minutes later on a good feed from Gaspar Francisco. And then three minutes after that Turner scored on another open rebound shot for a 4-1 lead in the 49th minute. Logan went up 5-1 in the 53rd minute when Francisco created a Logan shooting opportunity, then cleaned up a loose ball to score.
“We were changing to a new system — the first half we were trying to figure it out,” Logan coach Mike Turner said. “I had to adjust my forwards’ movement a little bit. We were having possession in the middle, we weren’t getting that final ball we needed.
“That was the thing we were missing in the first half.”
Kokomo pulled closer a minute later as Lorenzo Del Bo scored at the back post off a cross, and the Kats then got a goal from Ben Herrera in the 70th minute when he fired low to the left post through traffic. But Logan ended any Kokomo comeback hopes with the game’s last goal with 6:46 left when Chris Madrigal scored on an assist by Vigensly Merjuste.
“We lost five starters in two weeks,” Mike Turner said of the struggles Logan (4-6-1) had in the beginning of the season. “And we don’t have as much depth so we’ve been really working on trying to find a good rhythm and this new system kinda helped. It’s a little more simple, we can possess a little more, a little more guys behind the ball. Kokomo didn’t press our backline as much, so it gave us time to kind of settle and find our passes. It gave us a little room and we actually were mature and good on the ball.”
Logan is 2-3-1 against NCC opponents. Kokomo fell to 3-7 overall and 1-4 against NCC opposition.
The Wildkats played without leading scorer Flory Bidunga, who was held out with a mild injury. University of Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self was in attendance but didn’t get to see his prized recruit Bidunga hit the field.
“He wants to play all the time,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said of Bidunga. “Up until [Tuesday], he’s played heavy minutes so we limited him some on Thursday at Lafayette Jeff. Still, he scored a great goal against them. I think he’ll be fine. He’ll probably be back this weekend for us maybe on Saturday.
“It’s more than a one-man show, but [Tuesday] night without Flory, we scored three goals. That’s plenty to win a game. We’ve got to defend much better.”
FAITH CH. 2, CARROLL 1
Class A No. 9 Carroll fell a goal short against No. 2-ranked Faith Christian in a match at Lafayette.
Ashton Hollinger scored Carroll’s goal and Cohen Miller had five saves in goal. The Cougars dropped to 6-3.
GIRLS GOLF
LOGANSPORT 190, TWIN LAKES 197, NORTHWESTERN 201
The Berries recorded a pair of wins on senior night at Dykeman Park Golf Course.
The Berries have two seniors this year, Izabella Corcoran and Kate Barber. Corcoran had a career-best 48 Tuesday and Barber had a 54.
Logan’s Sophia Kay was the medalist with a 4-over 40. Izzy Lundy had a 45, Sam Baker had a 49, Maeda Bradbury had a 51 and Natalie Graham added a 54.
CASS 212, PIONEER 236
Cass senior Kendall Hlebasko shot a 47 to earn medalist honors at Pond View.
She was followed by Alisha Toops (51), Lindsay Landis (52), Elliana Richey (62) and Maddy Willis (63).
Hlebasko was the first Lewis Cass student-athlete to make All-Three Rivers Conference when she shot a 96 at Round Barn Golf Course in Rochester on Saturday.
BOYS TENNIS
LOGANSPORT 3, MCCUTCHEON 2
Logansport (7-4, 1-2 NCC West) recorded a win at McCutcheon.
Cooper Smith had a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles. Conner Penz won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Blake Pearson and Aiden Swank won 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
The Berries will compete in the NCC 5-8 tournament Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
CASS 3, N. MIAMI 1
Lewis Cass prevailed in a tough second set to key the 3-1 win (12-25, 31-29, 25-20, 25-15) in Three Rivers Conference play. The Kings improved to 8-9 overall and 2-1 in the TRC.
“We came out slow but really battled in that second game and turned it around,” Cass coach Katie Cowell said. “We got aggressive and started putting balls away.”
Abbey Hileman and Maci Garland floored 12 kills apiece to lead the Kings’ attack. Defensively, Brooklynn Kraner had three blocks, Emma Hildebrand had 12 digs and Garland had eight digs.
PIONEER 3, CULVER 0
Pioneer improved to 13-8 and 4-0 in HNAC play with a 25-8, 25-18, 25-21 win at Culver.
Liz Rance had 23 digs and seven kills for the Panthers. Adeline Cripe collected 14 digs. Blair Grigsby had 11 digs, nine kills and eight assists. Brooklyn Borges floored eight kills and two aces. Keirsten Nies had 11 assists, 10 digs, three kills and three aces. Mack Rogers contributed 11 assists, eight digs, seven kills and two aces. Kylie Attinger added three kills.
“Culver’s got a nice little team. We played really well tonight,” Pioneer coach Rod Nies said. “That first set I think Culver missed their first four or five serves and gave us a huge advantage in that set and then they got things together and they started finding the coach’s daughter a little bit more in sets two and three. We knew they were going to go to her so we had a nice game plan against her and was looking to slow her down. She’s a great player. We did slow her down and get some blocks on her. I was very pleased with my girls how they played with the enthusiasm and the focus for most of the game.”
GIRLS XC
LOU BAKER INVITE
Cass won with 28 points at the event held at Carroll. The host Cougars had 30 points and Clinton Central had 68.
Cass’ Aftin Griffin won in 20:16. She was followed by Anna Hedrick (4th, 22:39), Grace Spicer (6th, 23:10), Kylie Logan (10th, 23:54), Brystalin Gillem (11th, 24:44), Kennedy Thorpe (18th, 25:35) and Mia Hall (19th, 25:51).
Pioneer’s Violet Montgomery placed second in 21:23 and Carroll’s Jillian Salts placed third in 22:20.
Cass coach Denise Rush said it was another good showing for her squad.
“A majority of my team all ran season best or all-time best times at the Maconaquah Invitational this past Saturday. Saturday had perfect weather and Maconaquah had the course in great shape,” Rush said. “Aftin ran her all-time best time Saturday and came back tonight to win the Carroll meet.
“We are excited about our depth this year and how much our underclassmen are improving. Annaleigh Hedrick and Grace Spicer moved up a place tonight after the mile while Kylie Logan and Brystalin were able to hold their places tonight to get the win by two points. We had a strong showing of runners to help our sixth-place position in the case of a tie. Senior Kennedy Thorpe ran a season-best time followed by Mia Hall. I am so proud of how hard the girls continue to work and support each other.”
