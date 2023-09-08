Caston senior setter Annie Harsh distributed her 1,000th career assist in Caston’s win at Winamac in volleyball Thursday night.
The Comets swept the Warriors 25-9, 25-14, 25-20 in a Hoosier North Athletic Conference match.
Harsh dished out 16 assists on the night and served two aces. Macee Hinderlider led the hitting attack with 10 kills, followed by Alexa Finke with nine, Addison Zimpleman with six and Isabel Scales with five. Scales added a team-high eight digs.
Caston improved to 13-3 and 2-1 in the HNAC with the win.
For the Warriors, it was a tough start but they proved themselves tough competition by the end. The three-set loss started out rough with several missed serves and unforced errors, leaving the Warriors frustrated and unfocused.
A quick reset between sets one and two showed they were still in the fight. Serves were cleaned up and serve receive was starting to come together. However, Caston’s quick offense left the Warriors block and back row struggling to make contact.
Set three has proven to be the Warriors’ magic set all season. With plenty of fight still left in them, Winamac came out and led the first 13 points of the match against the Comets. Momentum was really starting to move in favor of the home team, when Caston called a timeout at 13-13. A long rally after that time out left the Warriors in a three-point deficit which they climbed out of, coming back to make the score 16-17, Comets. Another tie at 18-18 with Piper Link in control of the serve pushed the Warriors ahead 19-18. An outside hit from Caston put another tie on the board at 19-19, but the Warriors were able to put a stop to it and hit the 20-point mark. With five points left to take the set, the Comets stole the show with aggressive serves and quick, strong swings at the net. Winamac fell in a tough-fought third set 20-25.
Link finished with four kills and five digs for the match. Raegan Kasten had three digs and three aces. Brooke Rausch collected five kills and four digs. Marissa Iverson floored three kills and two blocks. Maggie Keller had four digs. Ally Campbell contributed four digs, two kills and two assists. Linzy Walters collected 12 assists and three digs. Kaelyn O’Connor added two kills, two aces and two digs.
Caston competes at the Triton Tournament on Saturday. Winamac hosts LaVille on Monday.
KOKOMO 3, CASS 0
The VolleyKats beat the Kings 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 in Walton for their fourth straight win.
For Cass (5-6), Maci Garland recorded seven kills and 13 digs, Abbey Hileman also had seven kills and Maryn Zeck had eight assists and 10 digs.
“We didn’t show up ready to compete,” Cass coach Katie Cowell said. “We beat ourselves with too many errors.”
Cass plays at the Hornet Invite at Rossville on Saturday.
MCCUTCHEON 5, LOGAN 1
Logan dropped to 3-5-1 and 1-2-1 in NCC play with a loss to visiting McCutcheon.
Manuel Requeno scored the goal for the Berries.
Logan dropped the JV match 4-3. Requeno had two goals and David Perez added a goal.
Logan hosts Muncie Central for a boys-girls doubleheader Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
