The Logansport boys tennis team was edged 3-2 by defending state runner-up Harrison Tuesday in West Lafayette.
The Berries (4-2, 0-1 NCC West) could get another shot at the Raiders at the NCC Tournament in mid September.
“It was a tough loss in our first NCC matchup,” Logan coach Adam Thompson said. “We had lots of great play and effort tonight. There were two three-set matches and an incredible comeback from Conner Penz at No. 3 singles. He was down 0-5 in the second set. Cooper Smith won in straight sets at 2 singles.”
Smith defeated Henry Graham 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Penz defeated Andrew Kang 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
Harrison’s Emerson Mohr defeated Dylan Pearson 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Daniel Zhang and Grant Weaver defeated Aryan Patel and Blake Pearson 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Zoli Csethy and Brogan Newton defeated Max Kitchell and Aiden Swank 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
GIRLS SOCCER
LOGAN 9, ROCHESTER 0
Isabel Padilla had three goals and Kellyn Cripe had two goals in Logan’s win over visiting Rochester.
Gracie Henderson, Haleigh Brock and Ashanta Curry each added a goal for Logansport.
Brock added a pair of assists. Padilla, Cripe and Marilyn Macias Esparza each had an assist as well.
BOYS SOCCER
PERU 5, CASTON 1
Andrew McGrew had the Comets’ goal and Alex Craig had the assist in a loss at Peru.
“We couldn’t find a good rhythm today,” Caston coach Nars Sanchez said. “We had trouble stringing passes together. While we weren’t our best in run of play our effort was satisfactory. Andrew McGrew was able to score for us today, his first goal as a varsity player for the Comets. Credit to Peru and their staff.”
VOLLEYBALL
CASS 3, ROCHESTER 0
Cass swept visiting Rochester 25-20, 25-19, 25-19.
Maci Garland led the Kings (5-5, 1-1 TRC) with 15 kills, eight digs and three aces. Abbey Hileman floored nine kills and three blocks. Maryn Zeck collected 20 assists and 14 digs. Emma Hildebrand added 19 digs.
“Great team win,” Cass coach Katie Cowell said. “We served tough and battled the whole night.”
CASTON 3, ARGOS 0
Caston had little trouble dispatching of Argos in a 25-7, 25-3, 25-5 win in Fulton.
Alexa Finke floored nine kills and Addison Zimpleman added four for the Comets (12-3). Annie Harsh dished out 13 assists and Makenna Middleton added six.
