The Caston softball team completed a second straight perfect season in HNAC play with a 19-0 win over LaVille in five innings Thursday.
The Class A No. 5 Lady Comets (17-4, 7-0) also ran the table in conference play in girls basketball this winter.
Addison Zimpleman pitched a no-hitter with no walks and 10 strikeouts Thursday. Only two Lancers reached base for the game. Zimpleman had a single and RBI at the plate.
Kinzie Mollenkopf went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs. Alexa Finke went 2-for-2 with a triple and a double. Macee Hinderlider went 2-for-2. Kylee Logan went 2-for-3 with a double. Bailey Harness and Myli Rude each had a two-RBI double. Haley Logan had a two-RBI single. Annie Harsh had a double. Isabel Scales added an RBI double.
LOGAN 3, W. LAFAYETTE 1
Logansport (18-7-1) recorded a win at future Hoosier Conference opponent West Lafayette (17-7).
Natalee Packard and Kinzie Byrd combined on a two-hitter for the Berries. Packard started and picked up the win. She allowed one run on two hits and no walks, striking out one in five innings. Byrd notched the save with two innings of no-hit ball while striking out two.
Logansport’s offense was held in check most of the night by West Lafayette pitching. The opportunistic Berries offense picked up two runs in the fourth when Kendra Sutton led off the inning with a double. Byrd doubled to center scoring Sutton for the first run of the game. Byrd then scored on some heads up base running when she tagged up on a foul ball to advance to third. The throw to try to third was offline and Byrd scored on the error.
West Lafayette scored one run in the fifth to pull within one. Logansport picked up the final run of the game when Packard smashed a line drive off the pitcher to reach base. Tatianna Jones followed that with a walk. With runners on first and second, Adrienne Scott singled up the middle to score Packard.
WINAMAC 12, CULVER 0
Winamac (17-9, 4-3 HNAC) celebrated senior night with a win over visiting Culver.
McKenzie Hinz pitched a three-hit shutout with one walk and eight strikeouts in the five-inning game.
Emma Goodman went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and five RBIs. Maggie Smith had three hits and three runs scored. Isabelle Decker had two hits and three RBIs. Makayla Werner had two hits and two runs scored. Samantha Perry, Corrin Combs, Brooke Rausch, Sarah Fort and Piper Link each added a hit.
BENTON CENTRAL 17, PIONEER 4
Pioneer dropped to 15-13 with a loss to visiting Benton Central in six innings.
Belle Blickenstaff had a home run and two RBIs for the Panthers. Addie Cripe had a single and two RBIs. Kylie Attinger and Kamryn Newby each added a hit.
BOYS TRACK
PLYMOUTH SECTIONAL
Caston senior Brady Evans placed third in the 300 hurdles in 42.74 seconds to advance to next Thursday’s Warsaw Regional.
RENSSELAER SECTIONAL
Winamac senior Kolbey Wegner won sectional title in the 3,200 run with a time of 10:02.90 to advance to next Thursday’s Valparaiso Regional.
BASEBALL
TRITON 6, CASTON 4
Caston (12-9, 8-6 HNAC) settled for a split with a loss at Triton (9-15, 5-9) in a game the Comets committed five errors.
Pete DuVall allowed six runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks, striking out four in five innings. Noah Herd pitched a 1-2-3 sixth.
The Comets outhit the Trojans 6-5. DuVall went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored. Talon Zeider had a double and run scored. Gavin Mollenkopf and Caleb Stinson each had a single and RBI. Herd added a single and Grant Yadon added a run scored.
GIRLS TENNIS
LOGAN SECTIONAL
The Lewis Cass-Delphi sectional championship match was rained out Friday and rescheduled for 10 a.m. today.
