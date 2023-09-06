Logan-Tech moved to Broad Ripple HS
Logansport’s varsity football game Friday with Indianapolis Tech has been moved to Broad Ripple High School due to Tech’s home field being under construction.
The address is 1115 Broad Ripple Ave. in Indianapolis. Friday’s game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start time.
Berries split pair of games at Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — The Logansport boys soccer team went 1-1 on the day at the annual Blueberry Festival Tournament Saturday.
The Berries (3-3-1 overall) opened with a 4-1 loss to the host Plymouth Pilgrims. Vigensely Merjuste scored a goal assisted by Yasiel Zarate for LHS.
“We outshot and outplayed Plymouth in the first half. We had nine shots to their two,” Logan coach Mike Turner said. “Their lone first half goal was an unfortunate goal for us as the ball went out of play and the whistle did not blow and they put it in the back of the net. Lesson learned to play ‘til a whistle. The second half was all Plymouth.”
Logan rebounded with a 6-1 win over East Chicago Central. Hodge Turner scored two goals and had an assist. One of his goals was assisted by Chris Madrigal. Logan Lange scored a goal assisted by Turner. Cristian Arias had a goal and an assist. David Perez and Devin McAninch each added a goal. Moo Say added an assist.
“It was a better second game,” coach Turner said. “It was 1-1 in the first half but in the second half East Chicago ran out of gas and we started finishing our shots. In a 12-minute span of great team play and possession we scored three of our second half goals. We created great opportunities in both games but we just struggled with finishing. The intent and understanding is there we just need a little better flow and focus. We came out of the festival 1-1 on the day. Not a bad day of soccer.”
Gauff reaches her first US Open semis
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff knows what it takes to reach a Grand Slam final. Been there, done that. What she hasn’t experienced is winning a major championship. So her first trip to the semifinals at the U.S. Open does not leave her satisfied at all, no matter how dominant the performance was that got her to that stage.
“The dreams never came with the people in the stands and autographs. That was never in the dreams,” the 19-year-old from Florida said. “It was just, like, the trophy.”
That hardware is getting closer. Gauff dealt just fine with the heat, the humidity and a big-hitting opponent to defeat Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 on Tuesday, becoming the first American teenager to reach the final four at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 2001.
This was the 16th victory in her past 17 matches for Gauff, and a first-round exit at Wimbledon in July sure feels like ages ago. Her best showing at a major was making it to the final at Roland Garros last year.
Gauff lost that title match to Iga Swiatek and those two could have met again in the U.S. Open quarterfinals. But Swiatek didn’t make it, instead losing to Ostapenko in the fourth round. That defeat not only ended Swiatek’s title defense but also meant she will relinquish her spot at No. 1 in the WTA rankings to Aryna Sabalenka next week.
In Tuesday’s first men’s quarterfinal, which was played with the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof partly closed, 23-time major champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia defeated No. 9 Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.
