Caston boosters holding shoe drive
FULTON — The Comet Pride Club athletic boosters are running a shoe drive through Funds2Org to help raise money for Caston athletes.
The club is collecting any new or gently used shoes including but not limited to cleats, dress shoes, flip flops, slippers, tennis shoes, basketball shoes, loafers, etc. The only type of shoe they will not accept is roller skates and shoes that clip on to skis. Please no shoes with holes or torn up soles.
The shoe drive is going on now through Oct. 8. At the end of the drive they will submit the shoes to Funds2Org and they will receive money for the amount of donations. The exciting part is that the shoes will go to needy people throughout the world to be used to help provide them with shoes. It’s a win-win for everyone.
Shoes can be brought to the school for drop-off. The club will also be having a special drop-off date by collecting shoes at the Pioneer-Caston football game on Sept. 8.
ND hopes Dublin expands fan base
Notre Dame is on a mission.
Beat Navy, yes, but it has been 11 years since Notre Dame last played in Ireland. There is a whole new generation of potential fans to convert on the Emerald Isle and beyond. Already an iconic brand in the United States, Notre Dame gets an opportunity to grow internationally when it takes on the Midshipmen at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.
“Our goal here is to expand the brand and bring Notre Dame to the world,” said Aaron Horvath, an athletics department spokesman and brand specialist.
Making it easy to watch games is one way to do it, so Notre Dame is making Irish home games free to stream for international fans via Fighting Irish TV, which last year cost $35 for the season.
Notre Dame, which is ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25, has played in Dublin twice before but this is the first “home” game the Irish are staging abroad. They’re bringing some South Bend flavor along with more than 30,000 fans.
That doesn’t leave too much space at Aviva for the locals, but hearts and minds can also be won at uniquely American game-week activities like a pep rally and tailgate party, plus a Mass at Dublin Castle on Saturday morning. The whole thing is also a boost to the Irish economy.
Colts allowing Taylor to seek trade
INDIANAPOLIS – A flurry of reports Monday confirmed the Indianapolis Colts have granted permission for star running back Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade.
Completing a deal, however, might not be a simple proposition.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Taylor had been granted permission to find a new home. Colleague Stephen Holder later reported Indianapolis wants a first-round pick – or an equivalent package of picks – in return for the 2021 NFL rushing champion.
The Athletic’s Dianna Russini capped the reporting with a source who said “the contract (Taylor) is expecting is the challenge” for teams interested in acquiring the running back.
The Colts want Taylor to play out the final year of his rookie contract – during which he’s set to be paid $4.3 million – and begin talks for a contract extension following the season.
Taylor, 24, has been disinterested in playing without the guarantee of any future money and wants to be traded.
The running back market has been depressed throughout the league.
