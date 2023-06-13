WEST LAFAYETTE — The Caston Comets showed up to play, the problem was Tecumseh showed up to play as well and the Braves just played a little better.
The Braves came up with the big two-out hits and the Comets did not. The end result was the Braves won 6-0 in the Class A state championship game Saturday at Bittinger Stadium at Purdue University.
The greatest season in Caston history came to an end as the Comets (22-5) had to settle for a runner-up finish.
The difference in the game was two-out hitting. The Braves (25-9) scored five of their six runs with two outs. The Comets, meanwhile, left five runners stranded compared to three for the Braves.
“We just didn’t string the hits together,” Caston coach Jon Burks said. “That’s just it. I thought we would really go but it just didn’t happen that way. Our bats just weren’t stringing hits together the way we can really jump on them. But yes, if we score, Kinzie [Mollenkopf]’s in there, she’s pitching the whole game. If we started beating that first pitcher up and they send the second one in, which I don’t think was too much more impressive than the first one, I think we beat her up too. But it was just that day. We just didn’t get our hits.”
Mollenkopf pitched well enough to win, allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits and no walks, striking out three.
The Braves are a great hitting team and for the most part the Comets were up to the challenge by making the plays on defense, other than one error that led to two extra runs.
Sophomore Katelyn Marx was a difference-maker for Tecumseh. She went 3-for-3 with a single, double and triple.
She singled to lead off to the game but was caught stealing on a strong throw by freshman catcher Kylee Logan. But Marx tripled to right center with one out in the third and scored on a sac fly to left by Taylor Ash to give Tecumseh a 1-0 lead.
Marx had a two-out RBI double to left center in the fifth to make it 2-0. Following an error by shortstop Isabel Scales, junior Jenna Donohoo roped a two-run double just over Scales’ glove and into left center to make it 4-0.
“The leadoff batter, basically my scouting report was ‘throw it in there and pray,’” Burks said. “Honestly that’s what we did, threw it in there and prayed. You seen her spray it around the field like that, that’s an awesome leadoff hitter.”
There was an open base when both Marx and Donohoo came to the plate but Burks opted to pitch to them.
He said he would do the same again.
“I learned my lesson a couple years ago when we walked that Northfield girl,” he said. “I just figure, hey, let them do what they’ve got to do. Maybe the pressure will get to them. If we get them inside, cuff them a little bit, maybe get them to go up on a ball, maybe we can keep them at bay. I’m all about just pitching to them, if they’re going to do the damage, they’re going to do the damage.
“Now maybe if it was a one-run game, a couple runners on, a situation might change that a little bit. But as far as just going into it, I really wasn’t looking forward to it. And Donohoo really didn’t do much (she was 1-for-3). The leadoff batter, I know the one info I got on her is just basically, he said just throw it in there and hope you get her out. And that stayed true to form. The other one, we worked her high and out and high and tight then we should be able to wrap her up a little bit.”
Mollenkopf will pitch at the NAIA level at Huntington University in one of the best small-school conferences in the nation, the Crossroads League. So she was ready for the challenge and will face great hitters again and often.
“I was going to pitch to her,” Mollenkopf said. “There was never an instance where we said, hey, we’re going to walk this batter. I just went head-to-head every single out and just had faith.”
Tecumseh’s starting pitcher, junior Natalie Feather, was not one of the most feared hitters in the lineup. But she hit a two-out, two-run home run over the fence in left to make it a 6-0 game in the sixth.
Feather was also outstanding on the mound, firing a four-hit shutout, walking one and striking out three.
Scales laced a one-out double to right center in the top of the first. Mollenkopf followed with a line shot up the middle that was snagged by Feather. Logan flied out to right to end the inning and it was the first time in the tournament that Caston didn’t score in the first inning. In fact the Comets trailed for the first time this postseason when the Braves scored a run in the bottom of the third.
Mollenkopf said she thought she had an RBI hit in the first which would have gotten the Comets out to the fast start they were looking for.
“I thought it was going to get through but she made a really good play and got it. It’s just how it fell,” she said.
Alexa Finke led off the second with a line shot to right center that right fielder Payge Johnson tracked down near the warning track to take away extra bases.
Addison Zimpleman hit a two-out double to left center in the top of the third. But Scales grounded out to short to end the inning as Feather made good pitches when she needed to all day.
Mollenkopf led off the fourth with a single. Tecumseh senior third baseman Karsyn Flowers then made a couple nice plays on bunts to get out of the inning, as she forced Mollenkopf out at second on a bunt by Logan and leaped to make a catch on a bunt popup by Finke and threw on to first to complete a double play.
The fifth inning is when the Comets had their best chance to get to Feather. It was still a 1-0 game when Annie Harsh led off the inning with a single. Bailey Harness followed with a good bunt that Flowers threw to second to try to get Harsh who was safe on a bang-bang play. The Comets had two runners on and no outs. But Feather struck out Haley Logan and then got Macee Hinderlider to ground out on a comebacker where Feather got the out at third.
The next hitter up was Zimpleman who fell into a 1-2 hole and fouled some pitches off which caused a delay as the umpire ran out of softballs. On the 1-2 delivery, Feather got Zimpleman to strike out looking to end the inning. But the video replay from the internet broadcast showed that the pitch was a good 2 or 3 inches off the plate and should have been called a ball.
Burks noted a softball has a circumference of 12 inches and on the called strike three it had a lot of the chalk on the opposite batter’s box and none of the plate.
“In all truth and honesty she has a good eye at the plate,” he said. “She doesn’t strike out a whole lot and from my perspective coaching third, I couldn’t tell how far it was outside. But when you see the picture, it’s like really? Shame on him. If that’s a strike, I’m pretty sure she’s putting it in play. With that being said, we have an opportunity of it either being the third out or there could be a run scored, two runs or she could have went yard and we could have had three runs right off the bat. I know she’s disciplined enough with how experienced she is to let something like that go to me it had to be a ball. When you see the picture, it’s like ‘really? I get it now.’ You just don’t know what happens if it’s actually a strike.
“It goes back to the old guy telling you the life story of the plate being 17 inches and you keep giving an inch and an inch and an inch. I believe if the ball crosses and it’s a 12-inch ball and as an umpire myself if that ball hits that corner regardless if it’s one-eighth of that ball that’s a strike to me. But that being out there it is what it is, but we’ll regroup and come back next year.”
Burks said he has 30 years of experience as an umpire with most of it in slow pitch softball.
“I think that’s why I can talk to the umpires because I know how to talk to them without belittling them or downgrading them,” he said. “And some of them are a little sticklier so I throw it right back at them and laugh and hope they understand.”
He added he knows the IHSAA assigns quality umpires to the State Finals but mistakes are often made at all levels in officiating. It was just made at a bad spot for the Comets.
“He’s there for a reason, he was voted in. So it’s not like he’s somebody off the street,” he said. “But like I say, from my perspective at that time it looked outside but I wasn’t sure how far. It is disheartening a little bit because I solely believe if that’s a strike she’s putting it in play one way or another, regardless if it’s an out or a hit or whatever. It could have changed the course of things a little bit. That could have made them switch the pitcher because I think right before that strikeout that coach on the other team, he slammed his foot down and charged out there and had a conversation with her and I was like, ‘uh oh, we’re starting to get to her.’ But it is what it is.”
Scales flew out to the warning track in center for the first out in the sixth. Finke drew a leadoff walk in the seventh but Feather got the next three hitters in order to end the game as the Comets had to settle for a state runner-up finish.
“I’m so proud we made a good run at it and somebody’s got to be a winner and somebody’s got to be a loser and unfortunately we were on the losing part of that,” Burks said. “But hell, how can you hang your head on that? I mean shoot.”
