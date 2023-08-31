The Lewis Cass boys tennis team came out on top of a tight tussle against Rossville 3-2 Wednesday at the Stu Engle Courts.
Bryon Hurst won the No. 1 singles point for the Kings 6-3, 6-0. Liam Ellington won No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-3. And the No. 2 doubles team of Riley Johnson and Jarin Williams won 6-2, 6-1.
“The boys took home the win at home against a very good Rossville team,” Cass coach Matt Hurst said. “The squad was competitive up and down the roster.”
PERU 5, LOGAN 0
The Bengal Tigers improved to 7-0 with the road win. The Berries (4-3) were coming off a 3-2 loss at Harrison on Tuesday.
Peru’s No. 2 doubles team Jadin Pallante and Karter Schwartz put the wraps on the 5-0 sweep with a hard-fought win in three sets — 6-4, 4-6, 11-9 — against Max Kitchell and Aiden Swank.
Also for Peru, Ian Potts won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Jayleb Walsh won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Jacob Boswell prevailed 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 at No. 3 singles and Jackson Boswell and Lucas Musser won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.
GIRLS GOLF
HARRISON 181, LOGAN 201
Logan (5-1) took its first loss of the dual meet season at Coyote Crossing.
Sophia Kay had a 44 to lead the Berries, followed by Izzy Lundy (45), Natalie Graham (55), Izabella Corcoran (57), Kate Barber (59), Maeda Bradbury (60) and Sam Baker (70).
ROCHESTER 157, CASS 215
Rochester’s Olivia Bailey was the medalist at Logansport Golf Club with a 34. It was the second-best nine-hole score in Rochester school history.
Kendall Hlebasko led the Kings with a 47, followed by Alisha Toops (50), Lindsay Landis (52), Elliana Richey (66) and Zabrena Cunningham (70).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.