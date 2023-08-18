The Caston football team is looking to take a step forward this year.
The Comets suffered through an 0-10 season last year. It was their third winless season in the last five years. They had five wins sprinkled in during that time, going 3-8 in 2020 and 2-8 in 2021.
Caston coach Chris Ulerick returned to the helm last year for the first time since 2014. He’s actually looking for the Comets to take a big step forward this year.
“The kids and I have set a goal to get our wins somewhere right around .500,” he said. “The kids feel as though they can win some football games. That’s more than 50% of the battle in my eyes is the kids have got to believe in themselves and I think that they do.”
The Comets will run shotgun wing-T again this year.
“The kids have taken it upon themselves that I think they understand the concepts a little bit better and hopefully we can spread the ball around and not just have one target, we can have two or three targets on any given play,” Ulerick said. “That’s the secret to success is being able to take what that defense will give you.”
Sophomore Gavin Mollenkopf (5-11, 160) will be the starting quarterback after seeing some varsity time there last season.
“Gavin Mollenkopf will take the majority of the snaps,” Ulerick said. “But we’ve got Grant Yadon and Kyle Roudebush have jumped in there some. We’ve got some packages that we think will work really well with those two guys in the backfield.”
Senior Chase Angot (5-5, 155) is the starting fullback. Senior Kyle Roudebush (6-0, 210) starts at wingback and sophomore Jabez Yarber (5-11, 170) starts at slotback.
Roudebush was the Comets’ leading tackler (52) on defense and added 15 catches for 166 yards and 2 TDs on offense last year.
Senior Grant Yadon (6-2, 205) returns at tight end where he was the Comets’ leading receiver with 24 catches for 461 yards and 4 TDs a year ago.
Sophomore Lucius Edson (5-11, 155) has taken the majority of the preseason snaps at wide receiver. Freshmen Landen Rigney (5-8, 150) and Gage Minniear (5-6, 125) are also wide receivers.
“We’ve got freshmen that are going to play,” Ulerick said. “We’ve got freshmen that are going to start on the offensive line and if they don’t start they’re going to play significant minutes because we’re still not comfortable number-wise to play a JV team, so we’re going to work on rotations and keeping those guys fresh and I think those guys are more than ready to be able to do that.”
Freshman Brody Brewer (5-10, 220) will start at center. The guards are seniors Pete DuVall (5-9, 200) and Levi Martin (5-11, 150).
“Pete DuVall, he’s our senior presence on the line,” Ulerick said. “He kind of takes control. He’s playing a guard position. Levi Martin, he’s undersized but he plays like he’s got 7 feet of body and he’s only got 5 foot whatever, he’s about 120 pounds after I dip him in water. But Levi plays like he’s a 250-pound kid so I’ll take that. Those are the two seniors.”
Junior Noah Herd (6-1, 220) will start at tackle. Sophomore Landen Ehlinger (5-8, 215) and junior Kameron Clingler (6-0, 255) will rotate in at the other tackle spot. Freshman JR McFatridge (5-10, 205) will rotate in at guard.
Ulerick will call the offensive plays and former Caston head coach Tony Slocum is the defensive coordinator.
DuVall, Herd, Brewer, Angot and freshman Brayden Unger (5-9, 150) will rotate in on the defensive line.
Yadon and Roudebush are the inside linebackers.
“I think our two middle linebackers can be stacked up with anybody in Yadon and Kyle Roudebush,” Ulerick said. “Those two are big kids for us, they’d be big kids for most any teams.”
Martin and Yarber are outside linebackers. Mollenkopf will start at safety. The Comets will have freshman starting corners, Rigney and Minniear. Freshman Ashton Bowyer (5-4, 130) will also rotate in at DB.
The Comets host a West Central team Friday that is coming off a 10-2 season and beat Caston twice last year, 26-8 in the opener and 28-6 in a sectional game.
Ulerick is looking for a good effort ahead of the conference season.
Overall the improved numbers in the lower grades has upped the football roster to 23 players when in the past low numbers have been an issue for the program. The Comets have six seniors to lead the team this year.
“We certainly don’t want to end up where we were last year. I think the kids have gotten better,” Ulerick said. “We’ve had pretty good attendance since February as far as kids showing up during other sports seasons and doing other things, they’ve made that commitment to the weight room and now it’s time to start bringing some fruit in from the harvest.”
