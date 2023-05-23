IHSAA softball play kicks off this week and No. 8-ranked Caston faces a showdown against No. 10 West Central tonight at the Class A North Miami Sectional.
The Comets (17-4) have once again posted a memorable regular season, as they have a group of athletes that have broken numerous school records in softball, girls basketball and volleyball. They’re hoping this is the season they make a deep tournament run this spring, but it won’t be easy.
They’ll have to get past a West Central team (19-8) that is the champion of the Midwest Conference. West Central beat a two-win North White team 13-0 in a first-round game Monday.
The Trojans beat Class 2A No. 14 North Newton 3-1 in their regular-season finale. Caston beat West Central 10-4 April 24 in Fulton.
Southwood upset No. 3-ranked and defending sectional champion North Miami 7-2 Monday, avenging a 2-0 loss to the Warriors in the regular season. North Miami finishes 22-5.
Southwood (12-5) plays Northfield (2-18) at 5 p.m. tonight, followed by Caston versus the West Central-North White winner at 6:30. The championship game is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Comets have hit 41 home runs as a team by seven different players. Isabel Scales is hitting .515 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs. Addison Zimpleman is hitting .493 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs. Kinzie Mollenkopf is hitting .532 with six home runs and 32 RBIs. Macee Hinderlider is hitting .550 with four home runs and 23 RBIs. Kylee Logan is hitting .382 with four home runs and 24 RBIs. Annie Harsh is hitting .418 with three home runs and 17 RBIs. Bailey Harness is hitting .298 with two home runs and 18 runs scored.
Mollenkopf is 9-2 with a 3.26 ERA. She has 130 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings. Zimpleman is 5-2 with a 3.08 ERA. She has 84 strikeouts in 50 innings.
AT HARRISON
Logansport is part of the Class 4A Harrison Sectional, which has an all-North Central Conference field.
The Berries (17-6-2) drew a bye and will face league champion Harrison (23-5) at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Harrison beat Kokomo 16-5 on Monday.
Lafayette Jeff (15-15) faces McCutcheon (15-10-1) in the 5:30 p.m. game tonight. The championship is at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Pailei Cripe is hitting .500 with a home run and 29 RBIs to lead the Berries. Kellyn Cripe is hitting .400 with 32 runs scored. Kendra Sutton is hitting .389 with a home run and 17 RBIs.
Natalee Packard is 8-0 with a 1.88 ERA. She has struck out 66 in 59 2/3 inning. Kinzie Byrd is 7-3 with a 3.74 ERA. She has struck out 99 in 86 innings.
AT ROCHESTER
Cass and Pioneer drew byes in the Class 2A Rochester Sectional.
The tourney opened Monday with North Judson beating Wabash 5-1 and Winamac topping Rochester 9-5. Cass (5-20) plays North Judson (10-12) at 5:30 p.m. tonight, followed by Pioneer (15-14) vs. Winamac (18-9) at 7:30. The championship is at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Elly Logan leads the Kings’ offense, hitting .449 with a team-high 17 RBI.
Kylie Attinger is hitting .549 with 31 runs scored for Pioneer. Belle Blickenstaff is hitting .494 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs.
AT DELPHI
Carroll is in the Class 2A Delphi Sectional. The sectional opened Monday with Clinton Prairie topping Tipton 5-3 and Delphi beating Benton Central 13-2.
Carroll (16-6) plays Clinton Prairie (9-15) at 5 p.m. tonight followed by Delphi (15-9) vs. Seeger (19-6) at 7:30. The championship is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
