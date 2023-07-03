Have you happened to catch a large or smallmouth bass with noticeable black spots on it?
Blotchy bass syndrome (BBS) is the occurrence of black ink-like spots (hyperpigmentation) on the skin, fins and/or mouths of freshwater bass species.
Researchers once thought that melanosis was caused by sun exposure or stress related to fishing, temperature or pollution. However, researchers recently discovered that a family of viruses was associated with the black spots in fish that were in poor body condition.
The Division of Fish & Wildlife is partnering with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to collect samples from black bass species to test for BBS and needs your help. DNR encourages anglers to report observations of affected bass when you are fishing, so they and USGS can learn more about the effect of this family of viruses.
If you are interested in participating, download the MyCatch app from Angler’s Atlas. Register for the “Blotchy Bass Bonanza.” Take photos of all the bass you’ve caught (preferably on a measuring board) while fishing and upload them to the MyCatch app. The study runs from now until Feb. 29.
CANADA GOOSE
The Canada goose is one of the largest members of the waterfowl family and can at times cause problems in parks, subdivisions and golf courses, especially during this time of year.
The subspecies that breeds in Indiana is the giant Canada goose. These geese were common throughout the Midwest before European settlement until unregulated hunting and wetland drainage reduced the number of giant Canadas to the point where they were thought to be nearly extinct. Several conservation agencies worked to re-establish the birds. Now their numbers have grown significantly.
All birds molt each year to replace damaged or lost feathers. Waterfowl are unusual in that they replace all of their flight feathers at once and become flightless while they grow their new feathers. Adult Canada geese undergo this molt in late June and early July in Indiana. This usually takes about one month for each bird. Non-breeding yearlings, adults that don’t nest, and adults whose nests have been destroyed or didn’t hatch are usually the first to molt. Adults with young will molt at the brood rearing area shortly after the non-breeding geese initiate their molt. This allows the adults to regain flight at about the same time their young become flight-capable, about 70 days after hatch.
The average life span of a Canada goose is 10-25 years. There are reports of geese living more than 30-plus years in the wild and an isolated case of a Canada goose living over age 40 in captivity.
In the summer months, the birds feed on aquatic vegetation, succulents, forbs and grasses. Often lawn grass is preferred by Canada geese in urban environments, particularly fertilized bluegrass.
Canada geese select open areas near water and a food source to molt, putting themselves within walking distance of food and providing an unobstructed view to avoid danger. Farm ponds, golf courses, parks and pasture fields serve as excellent locations to Canada geese during this time. In urban areas, geese can run into conflict with humans, especially around neighborhood retention ponds and parks.
Let’s face it, resident Canada geese are thriving and it’s because we have created the perfect situation. Some level of tolerance for many of our state’s residents, including Canada geese is to be expected.
