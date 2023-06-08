FULTON — Caston seniors Bailey Harness and Kinzie Mollenkopf have been a big part of the Comets’ tournament breakthrough in softball this spring.
As the only two seniors on the team, the duo was in attendance for the Comets’ Block Party on Wednesday at the high school.
They were also part of celebration on Saturday when the Comets won the semi-state championship at Frankfort.
Caston (22-4) plays Tecumseh (24-9) in the Class A state championship game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Bittinger Stadium at Purdue University in West Lafayette.
Tecumseh is the defending state champion with eight starters back. But Caston enters with confidence.
“I just feel that if we go and just play our game that we’ve been playing and we play as one that we’re going to compete very, very well,” Mollenkopf said. “That’s been our thing this tournament is just compete. And just play like it’s not going to be our last game — well it is going to be our last game — but like it’s not going to be our last game.”
The Comets feel like they have the talent to compete with anyone in the state. They enter on a 16-game winning streak and haven’t lost since April 22 at the Kokomo Tournament, the same tournament where they beat Westfield 1-0.
“I think if we just keep playing as we have been I think we will be just fine,” Harness said. “Like Kinzie said, we’re just a great group and I think we work well together so I think we’ll be all right.”
The Comets feel like they had a team last year that was probably good enough to win a state championship. But they’ve taken another step forward this year and are playing the best softball of their careers.
Harness said they’ve just continually gotten better as they’ve gotten older.
“I think that’s just because we’ve all played with each other ever since we were little in all three sports, we’ve just all grown up together. So I think now it’s just we’ve finally meshed together,” she said.
The Comets finally got through their stumbling block in recent years — the sectional. The sectional they compete in typically has three or four top 10 teams in softball and they finally got past it.
They haven’t looked back. They beat Fremont 20-1 to win the regional. They beat Kouts 9-0 and Cowan 5-3 to win the semi-state.
After the semi-state the Comets took a bus tour of the Caston school district, which is one of the biggest in the state area-wise.
The tour included Logansport, Fulton, Twelve Mile, Grass Creek, Kewanna and Rochester.
“It was really nice to see everyone who supports us on the sides just supporting us and screaming and were as excited as we were on the bus too,” Harness said. “It was a very long drive. We were all very tired.”
Harness is from Twelve Mile and Mollenkopf is from rural Logansport.
Harness made perhaps a season-saving catch in center field for the second out of the bottom of the seventh in the win over Cowan.
While her main sport is basketball, she’s stepped up similarly in softball her senior year and she’s hitting .301 with two home runs, eight doubles, 11 RBIs and 20 runs scored.
She will attend IUK to study to become an occupational therapist.
Mollenkopf will get the start on the mound on Saturday. She got the first 40 of 42 outs in Saturday’s semi-state games.
She is 16-2 with a 2.83 ERA on the season. She has 181 strikeouts and 20 walks in 108 innings.
Mollenkopf is also having her best season at the plate. She is hitting .552 with nine home runs, 12 doubles, 42 RBIs and 33 runs scored.
She will play softball at Huntington University and major in business management.
She said the tournament run leading into State Finals week has been fun.
“It was really cool just to see our whole community come together and just act as one family that we knew we had all these years,” she said. “But it’s really just showing through the game that we love to play and the family that we’ve created in this community.”
