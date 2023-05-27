KOKOMO — Logansport baseball coach Dan Frye went on an epic rant when asked about the Harrison Raiders following Saturday’s 4-3 loss in sectional play at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Frye and the Logansport coaching staff and the Harrison coaching staff were seen yelling at each other and pointing fingers at each other following the game in the handshake line.
While the players went through and shook each other’s hands, the coaches did not mask the bad blood that has grown between the two programs.
For context, Harrison and McCutcheon were voted out of the North Central Conference earlier this year. Not long after that, Logansport applied to the Hoosier Conference and was accepted as the 10th member school after Lewis Cass left for the Three Rivers Conference.
But Logansport and Harrison will remain in the NCC for one more school year before Logansport leaves for the Hoosier Conference. Harrison as of now has yet to find a new conference to compete in.
And the two schools will be in Class 4A, Sectional 7 with each other for at least one more school year in the four-class sports. The IHSAA Executive Committee is holding a vote on June 22 that could possibly see Logansport moving to Class 3A following next school year.
Any future meetings between Logansport and Harrison in baseball next year could be awkward at best following Frye’s comments of his perceived lack of sportsmanship shown by the Harrison baseball program. Here is what Frye had to say shortly following Saturday’s loss:
“They can raise their nose to us and get on their fancy bus and take their bus right back to West Lafayette. They run their mouths the whole damn game. I’m sick and tired of it. They want to read the sportsmanship [code to me]? It should be read to them, they should have to read it individually. They pack their JV players in here so they can act like dumb butts too.
“Their [assistant] athletic director, his dumb butt is down there yelling. There’s the leader of it all. Harrison, they’re just fantastic, aren’t they? They remind me of the Avon fans and the coaches yelling about hitting our player in the face. It’s an absolute joke. It’s a joke to baseball. It’s great that the North Central Conference booted them out. That’s right where they need to be playing with ... what conference are they in? Oh, that’s right, they’re not in one. They’re going to have to play intrasquad games with each other all year long, they can yell at each other because it’s an absolute joke.
“There’s no love loss for them. Their coach stands down there and lets it happen. You hear it, you know it happens. I hear everything that happens in my dugout. We’re not going to be that way. We’re going to cheer our team on, we’re going to applaud our team and we’re going to go. Now attitudes got a little, I don’t know who said what but if I had to guess I would guess the Harrison kids had to run their mouth about the scoreboard, just like they did after the softball game over at Harrison the other day. That was some of their baseball players that were yelling at our girls. There’s a real tough guy, right, picking on girls. There’s a van load of guys over there yelling at girls as girls are upset. The boys are upset too, we lost. The girls are upset, the sectional is over and the Harrison baseball players are sitting in a van running their mouths to the girls minding their own business walking to the bus.
"I take exception to it. I’m going to be heard. I will defend every single one of the Logansport kids when it comes to idiotic behavior and that’s all it is. It starts with their athletic director and it feeds down to Pat Lowery, the baseball coach, and then to Tim Payne, the assistant coach and the other assistant coaches stand there and consistently let it happen game in and game out, day after day, it doesn’t matter. Their attitude sucks, the whole team sucks.
“We get there, we come in and we talk to our players and that’s it. When the game went that way they belittle the other players, it’s completely aggravating. I take complete exception to it. I won’t ever stop. I’m not going to shake their hands. They don’t deserve it. I don’t respect them. I’m not going to walk across the field to talk to them because it’s a joke. It’s an absolute joke. Probably the main reason they were kicked out of the North Central Conference to begin with when they should have been kicked out years ago because their attitude sucks.”
