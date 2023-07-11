25th Race for Grace a successful event
The Logansport Great Banquet community held its 25th running of the Race for Grace on Saturday which began at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Logansport.
Even though there was a steady rain for most of the race, 85 finished the event, either running or walking.
The overall winner of the 5K runners was in the men’s division, as Mike Haschel ran a very fast time of 16 minutes, 28 seconds. The women’s division winner was 13-year-old Alette Woodhouse who ran a good time of 22 minutes and 6 seconds.
For the walkers, the men’s division was won by Sam Williamson at 35 minutes, 40 seconds. And for the women it was Mary Miller who crossed the finish line first with a time of 36 minutes, 11 seconds.
The youngest participant was a 1 year old, Nathan Brown, who slept through the race in his stroller pushed by his grandparents.
As this was the silver anniversary, Pastor Doug Mankell, the original creator of this event, was on hand from St Louis, Missouri to lead off the race with a brief history, a prayer and the starters nod.
A men’s quartet led by Dave Downham sang the National Anthem under umbrellas. As always, Dan Gingrich offered his audio skills by providing uplifting Christian praise songs throughout the race.
Profits of the Race for Grace are directed to The Logansport Great Banquet, a spiritual renewal event held for men and women several weekends a year at Calvary Presbyterian Church. The Great Banquet continues to this day and is attended by men and women from many communities in Indiana. The Logansport Great Banquet is quite ecumenical and has a Board of Directors consisting of members from various churches in Cass County.
NW fires Fitzgerald amid hazing scandal
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern has fired coach Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university’s reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations.
Fitzgerald’s dismissal on Monday completed a rapid fall from grace for the former Northwestern linebacker. The 48-year-old Fitzgerald had been firmly entrenched at his alma mater, an annual fixture on any list of college coaches with the most job security.
“The head coach is ultimately responsible for the culture of his team,” Northwestern President Michael Schill said in an open letter. “The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly not a secret within the program, providing Coach Fitzgerald with the opportunity to learn what was happening. Either way, the culture in Northwestern Football, while incredible in some ways, was broken in others.”
Fitzgerald began a two-week suspension on Friday after the school said an investigation by a law firm did not find “sufficient” evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing — though there were “significant opportunities” to find out about it.
The Daily Northwestern then published a story on Saturday detailing allegations from a former player who described specific instances of hazing and sexual abuse. The report also indicated that Fitzgerald “may have known that hazing took place.”
That led Schill to write an open letter to the university community in which he acknowledged focusing “too much on what the report concluded (Fitzgerald) didn’t know and not enough on what he should have known.” Schill went on to say that he planned to speak with university leadership, members of the board of trustees and leaders of the faculty senate to determine his next steps.
Schill was the president of the University of Oregon before taking over Northwestern in September. He also teaches at Northwestern’s law school.
