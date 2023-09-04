PERU — Lewis Cass’ impressive 17-game winning streak against Peru came to an end Friday night at Bengal Memorial Stadium.
The Tigers trounced the Kings 41-14 to continue their trend of blowout victories to start the season. They improved to 3-0 and 2-0 in the Three Rivers Conference will all three wins being by at least two touchdowns.
It was the first meeting between the programs since 2014. Cass went 17-0 against Peru in the old MIC from 1998-2014. Peru won the first three meetings in 1964, 1968 and 1974.
What makes Cass’ 17-game win streak even more impressive is that Peru is a Class 3A program — ranked 13th in the state this past week — while Cass is a Class 2A program.
“My dad did not do me a lot of favors with a couple of these,” Cass coach Clayton Mannering said. “We did have a great run against Peru in the 2000s there. Obviously I hate talking about that stuff because every streak is going to end at some point. I don’t think any of our kids know that that was the case. But yeah, we have been a team that traditionally could own a rivalry like that. But this is going to be fun. I think for Peru they’ve got it going on now. I watched their film from a year ago and every time I watched a game I thought, ‘man, how did they not win that because they’ve got such good players.’ Well, they’ve got a coach now that’s got it figured out. Happy for them but bad for us tonight.”
The Tigers were in control of this one by halftime in jumping out to a commanding 27-8 lead at the break. They led 34-8 after three.
Matthew Roettger rushed for 85 yards on 10 carries and was 4-of-7 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown. Alex Ross rushed for 71 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Braxton Strong had three catches for 96 yards and a TD. Brady Hahn had a 53-yard TD run. Tanner Boggs added a 35-yard TD run.
LJ Hillis rushed for 51 yards on seven carries and was 8-of-11 passing for 83 yards and a TD for the Kings (1-2, 1-1). Cooper Frey had nine carries for 71 yards and four catches for 62 yards and a TD.
“That game went the way I was worried it might go,” Mannering said. “But at the same time we had a bunch of opportunities in that game and we had enough going on that I think we really could have competed until the end. But the story is going to be just too many mistakes. They are a very, very good team and are very capable of punishing you when you make mistakes. I was pretty disappointed with our execution.”
The Kings committed three turnovers in the loss. They fumbled four times, losing two of them, while also throwing an interception. They also had a punt blocked.
The Tigers won the battle at the line of scrimmage which contributed to the Kings’ woes.
“I’m real proud of our offensive line,” Peru coach Chris Makowski said.
Another factor was it was a difficult week for the Lewis Cass community as student-athlete Gavin Griffin tragically died unexpectedly on Monday.
“I said to our kids that we were going to get one of two teams coming in,” said Makowski, “with everything that they were going through this week with the loss of a student that we were going to get an emotionally charged team or an emotionally drained team. I think at times we saw both. A lot of credit to their coaching staff and their kids and their players on how they did and how they came out and fought. “
“It was a very emotional week. There’s no question about it,” Mannering said. “It’s also one of those weeks where you see the cool part of living in a small town. Our community really rallied together. I think the tragedy of this week really explains the lackluster practices we had. But we were ready to go tonight. We just put the ball on the ground too many times and gave up too many big plays and missed too many blocks to stall out drives. Again, hat’s off to Peru because you can’t make mistakes like that against a good team.”
It was a big win for the Tigers in the TRC standings. Peru, Maconaquah, Manchester and Rochester are all off to 2-0 starts in league play.
“I do think Rochester is playing as good as they come,” Makowski said. “I didn’t hear what Mac did but I think Mac is as solid team as you get. And Mac does stuff that we don’t see a lot. They’re going to throw the ball all over the place and it could be a very long night with that. We’ve got to improve on the pass game. Down in the end zone we had some breaks in coverage down there and we’ve got to get better there.”
Makowski also provided an update on stadium upgrades and new grandstands planned for next season at Bengal Memorial Stadium.
“I can tell you what I’ve been told but that’s just because I’m way down the line on it. It is my understanding that this is going to be the last year for this stadium in terms of the concrete stadium,” he said. “At the end of this year around Christmas time they’re going to take the stadium down. It was built in 1939. That being said I think they have planned to center the track a little bit, give us an eight-lane track where we don’t have the stadium right next to that, they’re going to put in a new track in here with pole vault and high jump capability inside — we haven’t had a pole vault pit since I’ve been here the last 12 years so that’s big time. So they’re going to take care of the track, they’re going to take care of the concrete stadium. It’s sad to see it go but I think it’s time. It’s my understanding and I don’t know if this is true or not but it is my understanding that they’re not going to address anything with the field this year but in a couple years that might be something that gets taken look at.”
Peru hosts Wabash (0-3, 0-2) Friday, while Cass hosts North Miami (0-3, 0-2).
