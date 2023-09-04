Logansport, IN (46947)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.