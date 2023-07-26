Logansport selling all-sports tickets
Logansport all-sports tickets are available to purchase through Eventlink at www.berryathletics.com. Click on “More” and “Buy Tickets Here” to bring up season pass options.
All-sports passes are $85 per adult, $35 per student (K-12) and $65 staff/senior citizen (65 years old to qualify as senior citizen). A family pass (four in same household, two adult and two students) is $210 and a family-plus pass (six in same household, two adults and four students) is $255. A 10-event pass is available for $40.
Tickets bought at the gate for varsity events will be $6. Admission price to scrimmages, freshman and junior varsity events will be $5.
Lewis Cass announces fall practice information
WALTON — Lewis Cass has announced first practice times and days for its fall sports teams. Athletes must have all necessary paperwork filled out and turned into the athletic office before they can begin practicing. This includes physical forms that are valid for the 2023-2024 school year.
FRIDAY
• Girls golf: 1-3 p.m. (at Logan G.C.)
MONDAY
• Football: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (stadium)
• Boys tennis: 3:20-5:20 p.m. (courts)
• Boys XC: 8 a.m. (baseball field)
• Girls XC: 6-8 p.m. (pavilion)
• Volleyball: 3-5:15 p.m. (gym)
• Cheerleading: 4-5:30 p.m. (gym balcony)
The following are first practice times and days for Cass’ junior high and sixth-grade teams: boys XC (8 a.m. Monday at baseball field); cheerleading (5-7 p.m. Monday at gym balcony); football (3-4:40 p.m. on Aug. 3 at practice field); girls XC (3-4:14 p.m. on Aug. 3 at pavilion); co-ed tennis (3-4:15 p.m. on Aug. 7 at courts); volleyball (3-4:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 at auxiliary gym); 6th grade cheer (callouts TBA); 6th grade volleyball (3-4:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 at auxilary gym).
