DENVER — The Caston Comets shined so bright they didn’t need any extra light.
The No. 7 Comets defeated No. 10 West Central 10-4 Tuesday night to advance at the Class A North Miami Sectional.
The game ended just in the nick of time for the Comets, as there are no lights at North Miami.
If the game wouldn’t have been finished it would have been suspended and finished on Wednesday, but officials were able to get the game in just before the sun fully set.
“I’m glad they didn’t because we had momentum and I feel like it’d be hard to get back into it and drive back out here,” Caston junior second baseman Addison Zimpleman said. “It gives everyone a good day of rest and then we can come back at it ready to go Thursday.”
Zimpleman hit the ball hard all night and went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and four RBIs. Kinzie Mollenkopf pitched the Comets to the win and went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Isabel Scales went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Annie Harsh went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Macee Hinderlider had a triple, single and run scored. Bailey Harness and Kylee Logan each added a hit.
Mollenkopf allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits and one walk, striking out eight.
The Comets (18-4) beat up on a West Central team (19-9) that posted an impressive season.
“They are a very, very good team. I don’t go off rankings but we all know they’re a solid team,” Zimpleman said.
The lead didn’t feel entirely safe until the final out was recorded. As the game went past 9 p.m., it was getting harder and harder to see, but the players were still hitting the ball fine and fielding the ball fine.
Mollenkopf walked in a run and the bases were still loaded with one out in a 10-4 game. But Mollenkopf dialed up a strikeout and got Annika Smith — who has eight homers on the season — to ground out to third baseman Hinderlider to end the game.
“It was definitely a little difficult seeing, I’m not going to lie,” said Zimpleman, who made a great diving catch to start the bottom of the seventh. “But we had each other’s back no matter what.
“It’s just one step closer to sectionals. As you know, we have been unable to succeed in that portion of it. But just based on our energy and the outcome tonight, I think we can pull it off. Everyone is in the right headspace, everyone is all in. I’m just excited to see what Thursday holds. Southwood is a good team. We can’t look at records now, we’ve just got to go out and play.”
North Miami athletic director Adam Miller gathered with Caston coach Jon Burks and West Central coach Brian Pilarski a couple times to see if they wanted to continue and both coaches agreed to.
“I’m glad that he stepped up and let us finish it,” said Burks, adding that it got more and more interesting as the night went on. “Kinzie basically that last inning pitching, she was just seeing Kylee’s facemask. That’s what she’s throwing at basically. I’ve never really ran into anything like this before. Maybe they need to start thinking about lights or something so we didn’t have to do this, or find another field that has lights. I was really surprised that first game lasted two and a half hours.”
Caston plays Southwood (13-5) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for the sectional championship. Southwood knocked off No. 3 North Miami 7-2 Monday and beat Northfield 12-6 Tuesday.
