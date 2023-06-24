Lewis Cass grad Scott Fields has been around the world coaching basketball.
He’s heading back home to Indiana in August, when he will be inducted into the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame.
The second annual ISHOF Induction Banquet Weekend is set for Aug. 11-12 at Old National Events Plaza in downtown Evansville. The headline speaker of the event will be former MLB star George Foster of the “Big Red Machine” Cincinnati Reds.
Other members of the 2023 Hall of Fame class include Baylor men’s basketball coach Scott Drew, former IU stars Joby Wright and Dan Dakich and former Indiana State star Carl Nicks.
“I look at that list of names that I’m going in with and it’s just so humbling,” Fields said. “It is an honor and it’s very humbling. You don’t start off a career in sports thinking that the end goal is to ever be inducted into a hall of fame. You just kind of enjoy the process and be blessed with meeting wonderful individuals and helping you learn and grow. And to have this honor bestowed with some of the legendary names and iconic sports figures in the state is just something that means a whole lot to me.”
Fields, 55, enjoyed a long career coaching basketball at the collegiate and professional levels.
He has 14 years college coaching experience as has coached multiple nationally ranked programs.
Those collegiate experiences led him to 15 years of FIBA head coaching experience, where he accumulated over .750 win percentage. He won multiple championships and received multiple coach of the year honors. He placed over 100 players to their respective national teams that represented their countries at the World Championships and Olympic Games.
He coached current and former NBA players. His journey led him to NBA experiences. He consulted two seasons for the Utah Jazz and Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan. His NBA Summer League experience includes three summers with the Golden State Warriors and future league MVP Steph Curry and a summer with the Sacramento Kings.
“Blessed,” is how he describes his life in basketball. “When you make your high school hall of fame at Lewis Cass back in 1986, you feel like that is one of the most prestigious awards or honors that could ever be bestowed upon you. Then all of a sudden you take off with a career with a passport full of ink with numerous countries and multiple championships won and an amazing niche that you carved out having success winning multiple championships, coaching current and former NBA players and spending a little bit of time in the NBA myself with Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan and one of my best friends in the industry, Keith Smart, allowed me to be with the Golden State Warriors when Steph Curry was just a rookie. So to say that I’ve been blessed is an understatement.”
Fields has coached teams in South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. One notable stop was Lebanon, where he won a national championship in 2003.
“Growing up in Indiana, basketball is such a passion. In one of the countries that I coached in where they were very passionate about the sport was actually in Lebanon,” he said. “To win a championship in the country of Lebanon where it’s an interesting mix because the team that I coached was Muslim-based, the team that we played against that were the seven-time champions were Christian-based. The president of the country supported the Christian-based team, the prime minister of the country supported our team. So when you mix sports, religion and politics, it was a passionate cocktail and to walk out of there winning that championship was something that I’ll never forget. Lebanon was also in the top 16 in the world that year at the World Championships. So the level of play is great, the fans would remind you of Cameron Indoor tucked away right on the Mediterranean Sea where it was standing-room only and 3,000 people would be standing outside the arena watching the games on the big screen. What a great experience to win a championship there.
“Another great thing that came out of that is one of my players that I coached, his wife was actually the sister of who later became my wife. It was a win-win. So you walk out of there with a championship and then meet the woman of my dreams that later became my wife that was probably one of the best decisions I ever made in my life.”
Fields grew up as an athlete in Galveston. He was a four-sport athlete at Lewis Cass, where he graduated in 1986. He was the quarterback for the football team for four years and also played basketball and baseball and was a state finalist in the long jump in track.
He looks back at his time at Lewis Cass fondly.
“I had great coaches and I had a community that supported sports,” he said. “My idols growing up were Ted and Jon Kitchel as they won a first sectional championship back in ’78. I think of how the gym was completely packed and we had a pep band and growing up in that environment really instilled a passion for sports.
“I’m just thankful to the coaches and the community and having that small-town foundation there really helped catapult me to some great things. It gave me a vision and a direction and basketball was just something that was instilled in me. There was a passion and a purpose there and I always knew when the playing days were over I wanted to give back to the game that was so great to me.”
A 6-foot-3 combo guard, Fields went on to play basketball at Montreat-Anderson College, which is now Montreat College, in North Carolina.
At the time Montreat-Anderson was a junior college and Fields went there with the hopes of eventually playing Division-I basketball. But his basketball playing career was cut short due to an illness.
He said an oral polio vaccine caused him to become very sick.
“The inoculation caused my body to go into an episode where I was bedfast for nine months of my life,” he said. “Luckily we were able to get a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis and after multiple surgeries and a lot of therapies with physical therapy and trying to find medications that would allow me to function and be able to have some sort of quality of life, that’s how my career got started into coaching so early.”
He said he set a school record with 22 assists in a game at Montreat-Anderson before he fell ill.
“When that inoculation kicked in it was a little after Thanksgiving because I took the inoculation in late September,” he said. “By mid November I was already starting to have pain and swelling in the joints that caused my immune system to go awry and basically I had arthritis in every joint in my body, whether it was in my jaw, my sternum, shoulders, elbows, ribs, fingers, knees, hips, ankles, I locked up. So yeah, it was a tough time. But thank goodness my family was able to be supportive of me and allow me a place to recover and convalesce as I continued my undergraduate studies. But, hey, basketball was just something that was very meaningful to me.
“It’s one of those things where I had to take the inoculation to accept my scholarship. The Board of Education there required that to accept my scholarship. At the Board of Education in Indiana, we had all our inoculations. So for me I was just doing what I was told. Looking back at it, yeah, it ended a playing career that I built, we could have had great success because again, I was just a passionate guy about the game. But yet how can you regret something that forced me to grow up early and to get into an industry and a career that I wanted to get into anyway. So it just forced me to grow up a little early.”
He credits his college coach, Randy Unger, for helping him get his coaching career started.
“I was actually coaching before I finished my undergraduate degree,” he said. “I think that really taught me how to coach, I learned how to recruit and I had a great college coach myself who was from Indiana, coach Randy Unger. I owe a lot of credit to him because he knew that I wanted to get into coaching and when my health didn’t allow me to play any further, he gave me the opportunity to coach under him and I coached with him at two different colleges.”
Fields now resides in Salt Lake City, Utah. He and his wife, Kim, adopted a son, Brandon Sly, who is currently a professional basketball player in Europe.
Fields coached his son when he played at Utah State Eastern. Sly later transferred to Division-II Adams State, where he scored 1,000 points in two seasons. He has played professionally for five seasons which includes stops in Georgia, Romania and Finland.
Fields now hosts his own show, the Coach Scott Fields Show, which is known as the nation’s No. 1 digital coach’s show. It is available on various platforms including YouTube. There he interviews former NBA players and coaches and other luminaries.
Fields’ parents, Bud and Diana Fields, still reside in Galveston. Fields’ nephews Colton and Conner Zeck were also standout athletes at Lewis Cass.
