The 61st running of the Twelve Mile 500 was held Tuesday in the Biggest Little Town in the World.
The annual Fourth of July event had a big-time feel this year with Gov. Eric Holcomb in attendance and the Indianapolis Star covered the races with a story and photos.
The First Family of Mowing once again dominated as John Troyer won the Briggs Division and Zach Troyer won the Modified Division.
Zach Troyer said it was a great day. After much-needed rain last week that helped out the farmers, the rain also helped the racing on Tuesday.
“It was about a perfect day,” Troyer said. “It was good weather. After all that rain this weekend it kept the dust way down because of all that rain. Then everything was good. It was a fun race.”
John Troyer won his 10th overall title by overcoming a slow start to win the Briggs Division. There were 35 mowers in the Biggs Class this year.
He is now just two wins shy of the all-time winningest driver, Randy Troyer, his older brother.
Zach Troyer won his sixth overall title with a dominant showing in the Modified Division.
Randy Troyer, 57, has to be hearing the footsteps with John Troyer, 50, and Zach Troyer, 35, nearing in on his record.
“He claims he’s going to come back,” said Zach Troyer, who is Randy’s son. “He wants to wait until my son can race, I think.”
Zach added that his son, Camden, who is now 9, is about five years away from being able to race. Zach is already thinking about getting his Briggs Division mower ready for his son.
Governor Holcomb rode on the Polaris Ranger pace car alongside Larry Troyer, who is the oldest of the five Troyer brothers at age 68.
Larry Troyer helps run the event and also assists his family members in the pits.
“I’d call him the main advice-giver,” Zach said. “He’s always been everybody’s pit crew and helping us with things and stuff. And he helps work the track. He runs the pace car and he wears a headset for the race.”
Governor Holcomb, 55, is serving his second term after winning 57% of the vote in 2020, which included a 25-point win over Democrat Woody Myers.
Zach Troyer said Holcomb was a surprise attendee on Tuesday.
“That was cool. None of us knew anything about it ahead of time so when we found out that out of everything he could do on that day, he decided to come out there and I think he had a good time.”
The state finalist Caston softball team was also honored during the event.
Zach Troyer said he went to North Miami as he lived just inside the Miami County line growing up. He now lives just inside the Cass County line and his son goes to Caston. Governor Mitch Daniels passed open enrollment in Indiana in 2010.
The Caston softball team has a rivalry with North Miami as both were highly ranked this spring. Caston caught a break when North Miami was upset by an upstart Southwood team in sectional play. Caston has emerged as the favorite to win the sectional next year after the Comets’ run to the state championship game.
The top 10 finishers in the Briggs Division were John Troyer, Darren Ulerick, Dustin Music, Bo Hines, Zek Kesler, Joe Troyer, Glenn Sherman, Steve Sutton, Tanner Sutton and Curtis Hubenthal.
The top 10 finishers in the Modified Division were Zach Troyer, John Troyer, Darren Ulerick, Joe Troyer, Conner Martin, Chuck Warpenburg, Tanner Sutton, Steve Sutton, Dylan Gearhart and Jacob Kiss.
