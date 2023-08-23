The Logansport boys soccer team has hit a little bit of a crossroads early in the season.
The Berries are showing improvement from last year despite still having a relatively young team but the improvement has hit a bit of a snag.
That showed in a 4-2 loss to future Hoosier Conference opponent and Class 2A, No. 7-ranked West Lafayette on Tuesday at the LHS soccer field.
The Berries (1-2-1) had a good enough start, as sophomore Logan Lange scored the first goal of his varsity career to give the Berries a 1-0 lead nine minutes in. He received a pass by Andres Hernandez and got past the West Lafayette defense. Lange didn’t have much room to spare in front of the goal line down the right side of the box but was able to angle it past the goalkeeper and into the goal.
But just 23 seconds later the Red Devils (4-1) responded when Ian Strachan went through the Logansport defense to tie the game.
“We had a little bit of momentum and we had to change our tactics. We are not good when we change tactics,” LHS coach Mike Turner said. “We have a couple personnel things going on right now. I thought we had it sorted out yesterday and we get here and it was not sorted out. They went right through our defense.
“We were too zonal. He went right through the middle of everybody, nobody moved a step, nobody knew who to press and they scored. It was too easy of a goal.”
The Red Devils took the lead on a Strachan free kick nine minutes later on a left-footed boot that went past the Logansport defense and goalkeeper.
“The next goal was a beautiful free kick. I don’t think we could have done anything about that free kick other than not give up the foul,” Turner said. “And our tactical change, that’s what gave us the trouble. That’s the big thing. We were trying to change to a different system of play and we haven’t done it all season, guys are not familiar.
“Then in the last 20 minutes we switched back to what we know and as you see it was a different game. But we can’t play 80 minutes at that system when we’re missing players.”
Less than two minutes after Strachan’s second goal, the Berries lost a significant player as senior midfielder Jonas Lopez had to leave the game with an ankle injury after making a slide tackle. Turner said Lopez might have broke his ankle.
“It was bad,” Turner said.
West Lafayette extended its lead to 3-1 on a goal by Will Covington that caromed off goalkeeper Dylan Hamm’s outstretched hands and into the goal with 9:27 left in the first half. The score would remain that way at halftime.
The Red Devils took a 4-1 lead four minutes into the second half on a rebound goal.
The Berries got back on the board with 12:12 remaining when Aldair Zarate got through the West Lafayette defense and scored on an assist by Devin McAninch.
“I think we left a few goals out there but we played much better in the last 20 minutes,” said Turner, who added injuries and absences contributed to the loss over the course of the full 80 minutes.
“We are missing key people and we’re not going to have them back,” he said. “Jonas will be a big loss. Juan Carlos [Hernandez] has not been available because he had a knee injury. Hopefully in another week we’re hoping he gets back and we can get back to playing with wingers. We had one drop on us, just decided not to play anymore. He quit on us yesterday and he was a starter. I lost another winger that we had all last season to eligibility. That system that we normally play, those are key players. Three players and those are my rotations and I lost all three. So we had to make a tactical change and it didn’t work. We’re going to have to get better at tactical play.
“We just didn’t know how to play in a new system and we’re going to have to right the ship pretty quick. Guys are going to have to step up and play a little bit harder, take more responsibility even though it’s not what they really want to do or not comfortable doing, they’re going to have to. If not the rest of the season is going to get more complicated in a hurry.”
Logan’s JV tied West Lafayette 1-1 in one half of play to open the night. Edi Juan Juan had the Berries’ goal.
Logan hosts McCutcheon on Thursday for an NCC West game.
