Logansport athletes earn all-NCC honors
The North Central Conference has handed out its end-of-the-season awards in baseball and softball.
Logansport’s Isaac Russell, Grayson Long and Jeremiah Miller were named to the All-NCC first team in baseball. Brennan Goforth, Dylan Pearson and Izak Mock were named to the second team.
Pailei Cripe, Kellyn Cripe and Kendra Sutton were named to the All-NCC first team in softball. Kinzie Byrd, Natalee Packard and Aracyn Good were named to the second team.
2 golfers break US Open record with 62s
LOS ANGELES — Rickie Fowler can always say he was the first with a 62 in the U.S. Open. He had Xander Schauffele beat by 15 minutes.
On an extraordinary start to the U.S. Open, Fowler ran off 10 birdies and two-putted from long range on his final hole at the par-3 ninth for a 62 at Los Angeles Country Club, the lowest ever in the 128-year history of the major known as the toughest test in golf.
Schauffele was right behind — two groups behind, more specifically. Schauffele hit his tee shot on the 258-yard seventh hole to 5 feet for birdie, got up-and-down from just short of the green on the par-5 eighth to reach 8 under and then made par for his 62.
They share the major championship record with Branden Grace, who had a 62 in the third round at Royal Birkdale in the 2017 British Open.
The record comes on the 50-year anniversary of Johnny Miller becoming the first player to shoot 63 in a U.S. Open, in the final round at Oakmont.
Fowler and Schauffele set the pace for a remarkable start of low scores in prime scoring conditions at LACC, a century-old club on the edge of Beverly Hills that is hosting a major for the first time. Mild temperatures and a cloudy sky kept the course as receptive as it could be.
Bueckers ‘very close’ in ACL recovery
STORRS, Conn. — Paige Bueckers tries to put the fear out of her mind.
But it’s there when the 2021 AP national player of the year makes a cut or comes down hard on her surgically repaired left leg.
Bueckers is back on the court with her teammates — though not fully participating in practice games yet — 10 months after suffering the second major knee injury of her college career.
And she occasionally wonders, could it happen again?
“I believe that everything happens for a reason,” Bueckers said Wednesday following a team workout. “Anybody can be scared of getting injured. You don’t have to have a prior injury to do that. I think the fear is always there, but I try not to let it consume me and just go out there and have fun.”
Well, have fun and get in shape to lead UConn on a run at a 12th national title and its first since 2016, she said.
Bueckers was all-everything as a freshman, averaging 20 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds a game.
But in December of her sophomore season, during the closing seconds of a win over Notre Dame, she twisted her left leg while dribbling upcourt and went down, suffering a tibia plateau fracture and torn meniscus.
She missed 19 games in 2021-22, but came back from that injury late in the season and led UConn to its 14th straight Final Four.
Then, last August, during a preseason workout, she tore the anterior cruciate ligament in that same knee and missed the entire 2022-23 season. The team still went 31-6, but lost in the Sweet 16 to Ohio State.
