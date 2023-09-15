Logansport looks to build off last week’s win over Indianapolis Tech when it host McCutcheon Friday night.
The Berries (1-3, 1-1 NCC) have defeated the Mavericks (1-3, 1-1) in each of the last two years. Tonight, like several of the NCC matchups, is the possible final time the two programs square off. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at LMH Stadium.
Logansport coach Mike Johnson said McCutcheon is always a tough battle for his team.
“The last two have been the only two victories we’ve had against McCutcheon ever. We know it’s going to be tough,” Johnson said. “They’re a team that’s got some players, they’re well coached. It’s always a battle. Even the last two we’ve won was a battle with them. The quarterback’s very good, they’ve got good receivers. They’ve got very good running backs. Defensively they’re aggressive as they always are. It’ll be a battle. We have got to play well to have a chance. Our guys know that.”
The Berries got a big win last week when they got a running clock started the entire second half against Tech.
“Hopefully we’re feeling a little bit better about ourselves after getting a W last week,” Johnson said. “Bryson Herr to Deagan Kitchel for three touchdown passes was pretty amazing, I thought. Deagan played really well and Bryson was able to get the ball to him. Deagan I thought played well blocking. His blocking was something that the rest of our guys are going to watch this week and try to learn from him how to down block and gap block on guys. Our offensive line I thought played better for the most part. We’ve still got some holes there we need to work on. Defensively I thought we were able to play better and be more aggressive. We got a couple interceptions, a couple turnovers which helped.”
CASS (2-2, 2-1 TRC) AT ROCHESTER (3-1, 3-0)
Cass travels to first-place Rochester for a big game in the Three Rivers Conference. The Zebras were co-champions of the league with Southwood and Tippecanoe Valley a year ago.
Cass coach Clay Mannering told WLHM after last week’s win against North Miami that the Rochester game always seems to be a good one.
“We have a great history with Rochester. I’m a big Cass football history guy so I look at all this stuff. But we’re 9-9 with them all-time. Every win I can think of against Rochester has been in a huge situation,” Mannering said. “I think we beat them in ’90 for the sectional championship, beat them in ’94 for the sectional championship. My sophomore year we beat them by 2 points. They’re always good games. Then we’ve lost some key games to them too. It’s a great rivalry that we’ve played off and on with them over the years but it’ll be fun to drive up there and play them as a conference opponent.
“We know that they’ll be a team that will be very good and we’re very familiar with their head coach [Ron Shaffer]. He coached here for a long time and they run the same offense as us. It’s going to be two programs that are very similar. I know I’m very excited about the game.”
HAMMOND CENTRAL (4-0) AT PIONEER (3-1)
Class A No. 12 Pioneer hosts an undefeated Class 5A team in the Hammond Central Wolves. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Pit.
The Panthers have split their previous two meetings with the Wolves. They won 46-19 two years ago and lost 46-22 last year.
Next year’s HNAC format will include non-conference games in Weeks 1 and 2 with conference games being played Weeks 3-9.
LAVILLE (4-0, 3-0 HNAC) AT CASTON (0-4, 0-3)
The Comets are looking for their first win but it will be difficult against Class 2A No. 3 LaVille.
The Comets were competitive last week against Pioneer before the Panthers pulled away for a 35-6 win.
WINAMAC (0-4, 0-3 HNAC) AT N. JUDSON (2-2, 2-1)
The Warriors are in search of their first win but they’ll have a tough matchup at Liberty Field against Class A No. 10 North Judson.
The Bluejays are coming off two narrow losses the last two weeks against Culver Academy and Class 3A No. 13 Knox.
