The Lewis Cass boys golf team won its first sectional title since 2012 at the Peru Sectional at Rock Hollow Golf Club on Monday.
The Kings shot a 341 to beat runner-up Northwestern by 12 shots. Southwood (357) edged Western (359) for third place. The top three teams advanced to the Warsaw Regional on Thursday at Stonehenge Golf Course.
Kokomo (370) was fifth. Peru (378), Maconaquah (389), Tri-Central (396), Wabash (410), Eastern (413) and North Miami (447) rounded out the standings.
“We looked it up and it’s been 11 years since the boys team last won a sectional, so it was definitely a goal that we had all season,” Cass coach TJ Miley said. “You look at the top three or four teams there, we knew we could definitely compete with them but we also had to play our best golf. So I’m just really proud of the boys.
“Last year they lost the title by two shots so this whole season our motto has been ‘every single shot counts.’ The boys really learned that lesson the hard way last year. We lost our second tournament this year by two shots at Logansport, so we kind of opened the season how they closed it last year. I think it finally hit home with them that even if you have a couple bad holes it doesn’t mean you have to give up on your entire round. I think that’s hard to do. Golf is a team sport but it’s so individualized when you’re out there by yourself you can definitely get fixed on your own score, so it does take a little bit of mental toughness to continue grinding out a round knowing that you might not be shooting your best score but it is going to help the team.”
Cass senior Jensen Burrous shot a career-best 78 to tie for first and earn a spot in a playoff for sectional medalist honors with Southwood’s Luke Watson. Watson chipped in for birdie on the second playoff hole for the win.
“[Burrous] has all year been waiting for that breakthrough round and I knew he could do it, he knew he could do it, the whole team knew he could do it,” Miley said. “But he has not been able to break 80 in an 18-hole tournament so as a senior going out for his final sectional to be able to do that, obviously he could tell you probably about 10 shots that he wishes he could have back and won it outright because he did end up getting tied for first but second place after two playoff holes. As a competitor he’s not happy he lost the playoff hole but hopefully as it starts to sink in he can start to see how awesome of a round that is to be able to tie for first place in the sectional.”
Kokomo’s Karson Parrott and Northwestern’s Hudson Whaley followed with 79s. Parrott won a playoff for third place.
Parrott, Western’s Brody Fisher (83) and Tri-Central’s Tanner England (84) qualified for the regional as the top three individuals on non-advancing teams.
Also for the champion Kings, juniors Rylan Stoller and Garrett Helvie backed Burrous with 87s and freshman Michael Myers shot 89. Sophomore Nolan Hines added a 93.
The Kings were able to beat a lot of bigger schools to win on a tough sectional course at Rock Hollow.
“Rock is a very fair golf course,” Miley said. “Kudos to Cameron Smith and his crew there. They had it in wonderful shape, especially with the crazy drought that we’ve been having and the heat and dryness. They had it in perfect condition so it gave the boys a little bit of a break on the tee box but some of the pins they did have in tougher locations. It’s a very fair golf course if you’re hitting the ball well but you get off target a little bit and it can definitely start adding up your score very quickly.”
The sectional title is the Kings’ second all-time. The other came in 2012 at Logansport.
The Kings compete at the Warsaw Regional at Stonehenge Golf Course in Winona Lake on Thursday. Five sectionals feed into the regionals this year.
“The nice thing is we actually are in the Warsaw Invitational, it’s our first 18-hole match of the season and we shot a 370 which is by far our worst round of the season. So we’ve already played the course once competitively,” Miley said. “We do have one, Nolan Hines, was not on varsity at that time so he’ll be the only new one that hasn’t seen the course yet. Our goal not necessarily as part of placement but if we can shoot around a 340 like we did at sectionals and our last few 18-hole tournaments, regardless of where that places us, that’s a team goal if we can keep it around a 340 because as hard as Rock Hollow is, Stonehenge is just as hard if not harder.”
