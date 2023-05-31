The Caston softball team was in trailblazing mode as it made the trek to the far northeast corner of the state on Tuesday night.
The Comets accomplished something that no other team in the 58-year history of the school has accomplished: winning a regional championship.
Caston dominated Fremont 20-1 in five innings to win the regional title.
Playing just miles away from the Michigan and Ohio borders, the Comets (20-4) showed they have one of the best teams in Indiana.
The Comets outhit the Eagles 22-5 for the game. The Comets hit four home runs for the game and now have 46 home runs as a team for the season.
Isabel Scales had herself a night, as Caston’s junior shortstop went 5-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs. She now has 14 home runs on the season, tied for the 10th most in the state.
Kinzie Mollenkopf went 4-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. The Caston senior pitcher/second baseman now has nine home runs on the season.
Addison Zimpleman went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Kylee Logan went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Annie Harsh had two hits and two RBIs. Macee Hinderlider had two hits and an RBI. Haley Logan had two hits. Bailey Harness had a single and two RBIs.
Mollenkopf (11-2) allowed one run on three hits in four innings to get the win. She struck out 10. Zimpleman closed out the game with a scoreless inning of relief, allowing two hits and one walk.
Fremont (12-13) is right on the borderline of Class A and Class 2A. In fact the Eagles compete in Class 2A in girls basketball. But they were no match for the Comets in the Class A regional softball game.
Sammy Meyers led the Eagles with two hits and a run scored. Myleigh Carpenter had a double and RBI.
No. 7-ranked Caston plays unranked Kouts (19-7) at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Frankfort Semistate. No. 4 Cowan (22-5) plays No. 5 Rossville (22-6) in the 1 p.m. semifinal. The championship is at 7 p.m.
In MaxPreps.com rankings, Caston is ranked third, Rossville fourth, Cowan sixth and Kouts 14th.
Single session semistate tickets are $12 and are available online and at the gate with cash. Season tickets are $20 and are available online only and QR code at the gate. No credit cards at the gate. Pre-school children shall be admitted free of charge. Gates will open 60 minutes prior to the game time of each session. No personal coolers are permitted in the softball complex. In case of inclement weather play will be resumed on Monday, June 5.
