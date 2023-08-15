The school year at Caston hadn’t even started yet and this special group of Lady Comet athletes already made some history.
The Comets won the Cass County Tournament in volleyball for the first time in program history on their homecourt Saturday night.
They did so by knocking off eight-time defending champion Pioneer in three games, 25-22, 23-25, 15-9, in the championship match.
“I’m very, very excited,” Caston senior Isabel Scales said. “We just came off a really high softball season and of course we were just like, ‘let’s just keep this rolling into our senior season.’ This is just huge getting a first huge win over a great Pioneer team. It’s just exciting to see what the season can be.”
The Panthers enter the season ranked No. 8 in Class 2A and expect to be state contenders. But they often found themselves playing on their heals as Caston hitters such as Scales, Addison Zimpleman, Macee Hinderlider and Alexa Finke pounded away at their defense.
The Comets also got a boost when setter Annie Harsh arrived midway through the first set after she got back from a strong showing at the State Fair. Makenna Middleton held the fort until Harsh arrived to help out.
And the Comets’ defense that held their own all night.
That’s despite the fact that unlike Pioneer, Caston doesn’t have many volleyball-first players. Scales played basketball most of the summer while athletes like Zimpleman, Hinderlider and Harsh play a lot of softball. Scales said Finke is the only member of the senior class that plays club volleyball, although Finke is also a gymnast.
“I don’t do anything extra with volleyball,” Scales said. “So once softball ended we have open gym once a week and we played weeknight maybe twice. So we didn’t really play a lot. This has been our first couple times together as a team playing. And it’s just really cool how our seniors can just mesh everybody to play together.
“A lot of us started since our sophomore year so we know how to move with each other. And it’s our senior year so I think we all just want it a little bit more. I think that helps too.”
Caston coach Gina Hierlmeier knows volleyball isn’t the main sport for most of her athletes but was happy with how they started on Saturday. They are coming off back-to-back seasons that were the best in school history in volleyball.
“We talk about that in a sense that we are blessed to have a group of kids that play multiple sports. We have really good coaches here that are willing to work with each other and we don’t try to exclude anything,” Hierlmeier said. “But if you look at our senior banners, there won’t be a center volleyball player in any of those senior banners. I think that’s what I mean by we’re growing in our volleyball IQ. We are athletic. There’s no doubt about our athleticism. But still learning the game. We did a lot of teaching last year and I think we’re still growing in that area to really I have actually even said we look like volleyball players. That is an exciting thing for us this early in the season.
“I’m just very proud of the girls. They’ve worked really hard. Tonight after what I felt we gave away the second set we would see what we were made of in the third set and I was very proud of our effort.”
If Caston can beat Pioneer in volleyball, perhaps the sky is the limit. Southwood has been the stopper in sectional play in recent years.
Are the Comets Class A state contenders?
“Let’s not go there yet,” Hierlmeier said. “Obviously our goal is we want to be the best we can be by the time we get to the tournament. I was pretty disappointed with last year in the sectional against Southwood. Again, another volleyball-first type of program. So we’re going to have to continue to grow throughout the season to be able to contend.”
The Comets have now defeated a Hailey Cripe-led team in softball and an Ashlynn Brooke-led team in basketball, twice, and now they’ve defeated a Pioneer volleyball team that has two college-bound players, Mackenzie Rogers and Brooklyn Borges.
Pioneer coach Rod Nies said he wasn’t surprised Caston gave his team a tough match.
“We knew we were going to get a really good game,” he said. “At least I knew that anyway. I don’t know, I don’t think my girls quite understood that. They’re a good team. They’re much improved from what they have over the years. We’ve got a lot to work on. Our serve receive was a little questionable. I thought our setters did a really poor job there late in the game finding our hitters. We just weren’t in rhythm.
“Hat goes off to Caston. They played great. They were ready for us. I think this will be good for my girls because we’re going to have to come back here in a couple weeks and beat them on their home floor. It’s a tough game and we knew it was going to be.”
The inaugural Cass County volleyball tournament was held in 2003. Logansport won nine of the first 11 titles with Pioneer winning the other two. Pioneer has won 10 all-time and Logansport has won nine. The 2021 event was canceled due to a team being in quarantine.
Pioneer opened the day with a 25-11, 25-17 win over Logansport. Caston defeated Lewis Cass 25-15, 25-11 in the second match.
Logan defeated Cass 25-23, 15-25, 15-13 in the third-place match for Cortney Long’s first career win in her second match as Logansport’s coach.
Players such as Lanee Huff, Corryn Overway, Teagan Wolf, Adrienne Scott and Aracyn Good helped lead the Berries’ win.
“I’m a little speechless right now because honestly I’m so proud of them,” Long said. “Of course Pioneer is a really, really good team. But I still think that we came out and we played against them. In the second game I really think they put everything together and there again, they’re just playing some good volleyball. They became smarter with their plays. They communicated more and just overall they played a great game.
“I think Lanee Huff really came out and played her butt off that second game. Our back row, our defense looked amazing. I think they all played real well.”
Maci Garland led the Kings with eight kills, five digs and three aces on the night. Haley Miller had five kills and nine assists. Emma Hildebrand added five digs and two aces.
“I think we started our match against Caston very well,” Cass coach Katie Cowell said. “We had high energy and a couple of great plays, then Caston went on a run and we just shut down and couldn’t recover. We regrouped and came back to battle with Logan. I’m proud of the energy and hustle they found within themselves for that match. It’s tough to lose by two points in the third set, but we at least competed during that match. We have a lot of work to do and thankfully we don’t need to be our very best until October so we’ve got time. I’m excited to get back into the gym.”
WINAMAC INVITE
Winamac went 1-2 on the day at the fourth annual Winamac Invitational.
Winamac opened with a win over Tri-Township (25-22, 25-19) before losses to West Central (25-23, 25-16) and North Newton (26-24, 25-22).
South Central defeated North Judson (25-17, 25-17) in the championship match.
“I was very happily surprised with the way we came out and meshed today,” Winamac coach Heather Kasten said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect after having only one short practice between Thursday’s scrimmage and the tournament. Getting our setter, Linzy Walters, back in her position to help run the court as well as making some of those defensive adjustments throughout the day were critical. I am so proud of our girls’ attitudes and their acceptance of help from their teammates. They understand the importance of having someone in each role that can do that job the way it needs done in the moment.
“If we fix some of our unforced errors like missed serves and miscommunication on out of system plays, we will be able to put some good teams away this year. I am excited to see what the rest of the season has in store for these girls.”
Kaelyn O’Connor ended the day with seven kills and two block assists for the Warriors, while Piper Link added nine kills and 15 digs. Ally Campbell had 16 digs and three assists while Brooke Rausch added eight kills and a block. Marissa Iverson racked up five kills and two blocks with Raegan Kasten throwing in 12 digs and three aces.
GIRLS GOLF
WESTERN INVITE
Logansport junior Sophia Kay shot a career-best 84 Saturday at the event at Chippendale Golf Course.
She was followed by Izzy Lundy (95), Izabella Corcoran (102), Natalie Graham (113) and Maeda Bradbury (118).
The Berries placed ninth out of 15 teams with a 394.
