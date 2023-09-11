FULTON — The question going into Friday night was has Caston improved enough in football recently to compete with Pioneer?
The answer was a bit of a mixed bag. Yes, the Comets have improved and played competitive football against the Panthers for most of the night. But no, it was not nearly enough as the Panthers were able to get a running clock started in the fourth quarter in their 35-6 win at the Crater.
The Class A No. 13 Panthers (3-1, 2-1 HNAC) had to fight to win this one as the Comets (0-4, 0-3) are making strides.
“Really that score did not indicate how close this game was,” Pioneer coach Adam Berry said. “That very easily could have been a 14-0 score at halftime or even a 14-7 game at halftime with them getting the ball. Things just went our way a couple plays to allow us to get that three-touchdown lead. Here’s the thing, Caston did not let up though. The second half we still had to fight. That’s the hardest I’ve seen a Caston team play in the last couple years.
“Credit to those guys, credit to those seniors — 19 [Kyle Roudebush], 21 [Grant Yadon], 66 [Levi Martin]. We saw them on film and they proved us right tonight because they were all over the place, all over the field making plays for the team. They have truly improved each week and they’re going to be a tough out come sectional.”
It was a hard-fought first half but whenever the Panthers needed a big play they handed the ball to senior fullback Rylahn Toloza and he would come through. He had over 150 yards rushing and three touchdowns by halftime as the Panthers led 21-0 at the break.
They got the rest of their offense going in the second half as sophomore quarterback Micah Rans and senior wingback Cayden Hill joined the fun.
Toloza finished with 197 yards and three TDs on 23 carries.
“I feel like we played well,” Toloza said. “Our blocking the first half wasn’t the greatest but I think we picked it up in the second and got it done.”
Toloza credited the Comets for a good battle.
“They’re getting better,” he said. “They played a lot more aggressive that first half than us. The second half I think was just where it was.”
Rans finished with 92 yards rushing on nine attempts for the Panthers. Hill had 20 yards and two TDs on eight attempts. Rans was also 2-of-5 passing with both completions going to Hill for 24 yards.
“I thought overall our team played hard and it was nice to see Hill find the end zone in the second half,” Berry said. “Obviously Toloza was our workhorse in the first half. Rans kind of got going there in the second half to kind of balance it out.
“We had some adversity, some things didn’t go our way. I didn’t think we were playing our best sometimes but they fought through it, they stayed together and I thought the second half we played pretty darn well.”
The Comets were hurt by another poor start as they fell into a 14-0 hole in the first eight minutes. They missed some opportunities in the first half as they had a drive end on downs at the Pioneer 7-yard line and another one end at the 27-yard line. They ran out of time at the end of the first half when they finished 16 yards short of the end zone.
They had an opportunity for a big play early in the third quarter when an ineligible receiver downfield penalty erased a 65-yard pass to Yadon on what was a broken play. They did manage to shut the Panthers out in the third quarter but Hill struck for a 5-yard TD run with 10:10 remaining and again from 16 yards out with 7:55 to go to start a running clock.
The Comets got on the board on Gavin Mollenkopf’s 5-yard TD pass to Roudebush.
Roudebush has emerged as an offensive weapon and finished with 57 yards rushing on seven carries and four catches for 30 yards and a TD. Sophomore fullback Jabez Yarber rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries. Sophomore QB Mollenkopf was 7-of-17 passing for 60 yards. Yadon added three catches for 31 yards.
“We’ve just got to get tough,” Caston coach Chris Ulerick said. “We show them the look in practice, we walk through things, we fit. It’s hard to replicate with what we’ve got on our team, it’s hard to replicate that game speed and power, more than anything it’s the game power that we can’t replicate. It takes our guys a little bit of time to get going. Then it’s want to, it’s all about want to and heart and playing through some situations that are tough.
“Pioneer didn’t do anything that we didn’t expect them to, they just came out and they executed. 2 [Rans] runs hard, 15 [Toloza] runs hard, then you’ve got 5 [Hill] and 17 [Tyler Zellers]. 3 [Eli Guffey] is a son of a gun to try and block off the edge. They’re just a good, solid football team. They’re not going to beat themselves and there were a couple times where we put ourselves in a bad situation. Again, we get inside the 5 and we call the exact same play and we don’t run the ball as hard and then all of a sudden you’re backed up and when we get behind the sticks it’s hard for any offense to overcome a double stick situation and we were in the double stick situation too many times too often there in the first half. I know the game got away a little bit scoreboard wise but the kids kept playing hard.”
The Panthers continued their domination of the series with their 32nd consecutive win. Caston has not beaten Pioneer in football since 1996.
That points to Pioneer arguably having the best Class A football program in the state during that time, especially among public schools.
“I was very blessed to come into a program that was established,” Berry said. “I didn’t have to start with wanting to have guys buy-in. I had buy-in from the players, my assistant coaches have been around for all those years. So I’m very fortunate to come in and fortunate that we’ve been able to keep that tradition alive the last seven or so years. I’m excited about our team and hopefully when we watch the film it shows how hard we truly played and we truly are getting better each week.”
Berry added he sees signs that Caston is making big strides overall.
“Coach Ulerick has them playing. All 11 guys, you even saw on film, these guys play hard,” he said. “They don’t care what the score is they play hard. The Caston community truly if you have not come out and watched this team yet this year, come out and watch and support them because you’re going to see some good football.”
Caston hosts Class 2A No. 3 LaVille (4-0, 3-0) Friday, while Pioneer hosts Class 5A Hammond Central (4-0).
