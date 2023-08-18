Logan golfers shoot past McCutcheon
LEBANON — The Logansport girls golf team defeated McCutcheon 196-210 Wednesday at the Trophy Club.
Freshman Izzy Lundy shot a career-best 40 to lead the Berries (4-0). She was followed by Sophia Kay (44), Natalie Graham (55), Kate Barber (57), Izabella Corcoran (58), Maeda Bradbury (63) and Sam Baker (67).
NBA sched has eye on player rest and travel
Maximizing player rest and limiting travel demands were again part of the NBA’s formula for the upcoming regular season, the league indicated Thursday when announcing the schedule for 2023-24.
Teams have an average of 14 instances of back-to-back games this season, up slightly from last year’s rate of 13.3 per team. But back-to-backs involving travel are down to 9.0 on average; the rate of those last season was 9.6 per team.
No team will play the day before or after high-profile national television games, such as Christmas matchups and all ABC weekend matchups. No In-Season Tournament games will be on the second night of a back-to-back, either.
Teams have gotten an 80-game schedule for the coming season for now. The other two games will be based on how they fare in the new tournament that starts Nov. 3.
The league unveiled the 60-game schedule for group play of the new event on Tuesday — with the first game set to be Cleveland visiting Indiana on Nov. 3, the opener of what is scheduled to be seven games on that first night of matchups.
Each team will play four games in the group stage, with the winners of the six groups and two wild-card teams moving on to the single-elimination quarterfinals.
At stake: about $18 million in prize money. The tournament payouts for players on standard contracts will be $500,000 apiece for those on the winning team, $200,000 apiece for those on the runner-up, $100,000 apiece for those on the teams that lose semifinal games and $50,000 for those on the teams that lose in the quarterfinals.
Quarterfinals will be played on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5. The semifinals are in Las Vegas on Dec. 7, and the championship game is there on Dec. 9.
Every tournament game will count as a regular-season game in the standings — except for the championship game.
The Associated Press
Stroman has a rib cartilage fracture
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman has a right rib cartilage fracture, and there is no timetable for his return.
The new injury for Stroman, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 2 because of inflammation in his right hip, is a blow for the Cubs as they try for the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2020.
Stroman was slated to come off the IL and start Wednesday against the White Sox, but he experienced some discomfort in the rib area after throwing a bullpen session Sunday in Toronto. He visited a doctor Monday and had an MRI that showed the cartilage fracture.
“We had no idea what it was,” President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said. “It’s not your usual pitching injury. It’s not an arm. It’s not a shoulder. It’s not an elbow.”
The Cubs want Stroman to be symptom-free before he resumes baseball activities, and they aren’t sure when the All-Star might get to that point — given the unusual injury for a pitcher. So Hoyer and Ross had little to offer when asked for a potential timeline for Stroman’s return.
