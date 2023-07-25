KOKOMO — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball program will hold 2024 tryouts for its 19U team this weekend at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. There’s a session at 10 a.m. Saturday and another session at 1 p.m. Sunday. Players only need to attend one of the two sessions.
The Sixers’ 17U tryouts are set for next weekend, at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5 and 1 p.m. on Aug. 6. Players only need to attend one of the two sessions.
Contact Kokomo Post 6 coach Don Andrews at andrewsgto@comcast.net for more information.
