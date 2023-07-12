Logan to scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium
The Logansport football team is attending a scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium from 4:30-7 p.m. today.
All spectators can register at callplaybook.com/logansporths.
Elina Svitolina stuns No. 1 Iga Swiatek
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The last time Elina Svitolina was Grand Slam semifinalist — twice, actually, in 2019 — she was pursuing the usual trappings of success in professional sports: trophies, money, fame, etc.
Now Svitolina plays for more important reasons. For her daughter, Skaï, who was born in October. For her country, Ukraine, where a war that began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022 continues to this day.
And Svitolina firmly believes that those quite different factors actually do affect the way she swings a racket and the way she handles important moments on a tennis court. Enough so that she is one of the last four women remaining at Wimbledon after adding to her series of surprising victories over major champions with a 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 victory against No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek on Tuesday.
“War made me stronger and also made me mentally stronger. Mentally, I don’t take difficult situations as, like, a disaster, you know? There are worse things in life. I’m just more calmer,” said Svitolina, 28, who once was ranked as high No. 3 and now is No. 76 after taking time off to start a family with her husband, tennis player Gael Monfils.
She received a wild-card entry from the All England Club to get into the field and now will face another unseeded player, 42nd-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, for a berth in Saturday’s final.
Novak Djokovic reached his 46th Slam semifinal — tying Roger Federer’s record for men — by defeating No. 7 Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3, and next will face No. 8 Jannik Sinner. Djokovic is seeking a fifth consecutive championship at Wimbledon and an eighth overall — numbers that also would equal Federer — and his 24th career Grand Slam trophy.
Semenya wins case, but Paris unlikely
Champion runner Caster Semenya won a potentially landmark legal decision for sports on Tuesday when the European Court of Human Rights decided she was discriminated against by rules in track and field that force her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels to compete in major competitions.
But the two-time Olympic champion’s success after her two failed appeals in sports’ highest court in 2019 and the Swiss supreme court in 2020 came with a major caveat. The ruling didn’t strike down the rules and the world track and field body said soon after it was released that the contentious testosterone regulations would “remain in place.”
While the 32-year-old Semenya is fighting to be allowed to run again without restrictions, that might still take years, if it happens at all. It’s unlikely she’d be able to go for another gold in the 800 meters at next year’s Olympics in Paris. Next month’s world championships, where she has won three titles, are almost certainly not an option.
The South African athlete’s legal challenge has taken five years so far and it could take equally as long for the process of rolling back the cases through the different courts.
Tuesday’s ruling, although significant and a victory for Semenya, only opened the way for the Swiss supreme court to reconsider its decision. That might result in the case going back to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne. Only then might the rules enforced by world track body World Athletics be possibly removed.
Still, Semenya’s lawyers said the victory established an important principle.
Semenya won gold in the 800 meters at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics but was prevented from defending her title at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 because of the regulations.
The Associated Press
