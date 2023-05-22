The Logansport baseball team defeated Class A No. 3 Lafayette Central Catholic 4-2 Saturday in Lafayette.
The Berries (20-9) won their 20th game of the season against their future Hoosier Conference opponent in the Knights (17-11).
Izak Mock recorded the win, allowing two unearned runs on three hits and one walk, striking out three in four innings. Dylan Pearson pitched three scoreless innings to get the save. He allowed two hits and one walk, striking out three.
The Berry offense had only five hits in the contest. They got on the board in the second inning 1-0 on a towering home by Tristan Kitchel. It was his eighth blast of the season, tying him for fifth most in the state. East Central’s Sam Bond leads with 11.
Central Catholic plated a pair of runs in the third to take a 2-1 lead before the Berries answered with a three-run fifth.
Grayson Long went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Mock and Pearson each had a single and run scored. Isaac Russell added a run scored.
CASTON 7, OREGON-DAVIS 2
Caston (13-9) wrapped up the regular season with a win over future HNAC opponent Oregon-Davis (9-15) in Hamlet.
Talon Zeider picked up the win in relief, allowing one run on four hits and two walks, striking out five in four innings. Noah Herd drew the start and allowed one run (none earned) on one hit and three walks, striking out two in three innings.
Jackson Rentschler went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Caston at the plate. Preston Holderfield, Edison Byrum and Gavin Mollenkopf all had a hit and an RBI. Grant Yadon and Pete DuVall each added a hit.
BOYS GOLF
HNAC MEET
Winamac won the team title and Caston’s AJ Dague was the individual medalist with a 86 at the event held at Round Barn Golf Course in Rochester.
Winamac won with a 390, followed by Triton (403), North Judson (416), Knox (416), Culver (427), Pioneer (440), Caston (447) and LaVille (556).
Brendan Hines shot an 89 to place second overall and lead Winamac. He was followed by Luke Dickinson (5th, 96), Logan Fredel (101), Cooper Fulmer (104) and Noah Garner (110).
Micah Rans led Pioneer with a 98 to place seventh overall and earn All-HNAC honors. He was followed by Brady Price (106), Jaden Seward (113), Tayt Smith (123) and Cole Franklin (127).
Following Dague’s 86 for Caston was Colby Pugh (103), Luke Graham (121) and Chas Warpenburg (137).
ROCK HOLLOW INVITE
Cass shot a 345 to place seventh out of 21 teams at the event hosted by Peru.
Garrett Helvie was the low King on the day with an 83 after making birdie on his final two holes. He was followed by Michael Myers (84), Rylan Stoller (87), Jensen Burrous (91) and Nolan Hines (104).
The top 10 consisted of Center Grove (318), Tipton (318), Brebeuf Jesuit (319), Carmel (322), Westfield (329), Northfield (341), Cass (345), Rochester (356), Zionsville (352) and Fort Wayne Canterbury (363).
WEST LAFAYETTE INVITE
Logansport placed 15th out of 16 teams with a 386 at Ackerman-Allen Course at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex.
Brady Bair led the Berries with an 86, followed by Logan Lange (96), Eli Baldwin (102), Kyle Rozzi (102) and Bryce Howard (103).
Westfield won with a 294, followed by a top five of Zionsville (301), Twin Lakes (318), Brownsburg (321) and Faith Christian (321).
